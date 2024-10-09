Billie Eilish Reveals She's At Constant War With Her Body Due To THIS Condition: 'I’ve Basically Been In Pain Since I Was 9'

After openly discussing her mental health struggles a few months ago, Billie Eilish is now addressing her physical fitness, saying in a recent interview that she feels like she’s at constant war with her body. The Birds of a Feather singer, 22, shared in the November cover story for Vogue that she has endured her fair share of injuries while performing over the years, all while juggling her hypermobility, which means her joints stretch further than normal.

“I’ve basically been in pain since I was 9,” she told the fashion outlet, noting that while growing up, she always had people telling her her pain would worsen as she matured. Eilish recalled being “so furious” at their comments.

In addition to her poor physical health, Eilish mentioned that performing for thousands of fans sometimes made her feel isolated in the past.

“I’ve had some really dark times on tour,” she explained. “For a long time, I was kind of living like it was temporary. Like, yeah, I’m touring for now, and it’s kind of unpleasant, and whatever. It’ll be over soon. And the truth is, it’s the rest of my life.”

However, Eilish has come to terms with her reality, stating that she’s working on making the process more enjoyable for herself. “I just was very lonely for many years, and I’m not interested in that anymore. I want to enjoy the show as well as my days,” she expressed.

Eilish previously opened up about battling depression in an April 2024 interview with Rolling Stone. The multi-Grammy and Oscar winner described herself as a joyous person capable of finding fun and laughter in her life all while still being depressed.

Her comfort with feeling melancholic, however, changed one day when she hit a turning point and realized she hadn’t been happy in seven years. Eilish said she had the illusion of happiness given her outstanding achievements at such a young age, but then she came to terms with the fact that, outside of the glitz and glamour of her profession, she had not experienced a lot.

Eilish told Rolling Stone at the time that she’d been trying to reconnect with the girl she was in 2019, which she called “the best time” of her life. She mentioned that her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, helped her feel somewhat like her five-year-old self. Eilish expressed that she’d been grieving her younger self and searching for her everywhere, but it felt like she had been drowned by the world and the media. The singer achingly relayed that she doesn’t remember when that version of herself went away.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Vogue, the singer revealed that she regrets discussing her sexuality and dating life in public. She also reiterated her support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

