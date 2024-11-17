‘We’re Ready For You’: Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott And More Spotted At Taylor Swift’s Toronto Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift is back to perform in Toronto as part of her final leg of the Eras Tour. On Saturday, November 16, the Cruel Summer singer performed at the sold-out Rogers Centre stadium in Toronto with her career-spanning 45-song setlist. The packed stadium also featured some known faces from Jonathan Scott to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay—who became renowned for her portrayal of Olivia Benson—posted a snap from the concert on her Instagram. The snap featured her and her husband Peter Hermann enjoying the show. "Taylor," the actress captioned her post.

Earlier she had shared a picture of her arm donned with friendship bracelets. “Toronto And that’s just one hand,” she captioned her post.

Apart from Hargitay’s attendance at Swift’s concert, the duo have another connection. The latter has famously named one of her Scottish fold cats after the actress. And Hargitay reciprocated her gesture by naming her own cat Karma, after the Maroon singer’s hit song from her 2022 album Midnights.

According to a fan-shared video, Jonathan Scott and his fiance Zooey Deschanel were spotted amongst the crowd. The New Girl actress had donned a blue jacket with a black collar, paired with a black headband. Meanwhile, Scott appeared dashing in a brown jacket over a black t-shirt.

Deschanel and Swift have been close since the latter made a cameo on the former’s show New Girl in the second season as a character called Elaine. Two days earlier on November 14, the Bad Blood singer surprised the crowd with a mashup My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys and This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau shared a Reputation-inspired welcome message on X (formerly Twitter). “We’re ready for you, @taylorswift13. Good choice wrapping the Eras Tour in Canada. Has this always been your endgame? #TorontoVancouver,” he wrote referring to her hit song Are You Ready For It.

Swift’s Eras Tour which started in March 2023 will be concluded in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 8, 2024.