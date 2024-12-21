Wham!’s Last Christmas Tops Music Charts Again Achieving Historic Milestone Ahead of George Michael’s Death Anniversary

The Wham! holiday classic Last Christmas is the top UK chart performer for a second year running, reaching a milestone as the first-ever back-to-back Christmas Number 1.

Written by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in 1984, the song remains at the top of the Official Charts, making history as the first track ever to win two consecutive Christmas Number 1 titles. This achievement comes just in time for the release of the Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP earlier this month. Ahead of the anniversary of George Michael's passing on Christmas Day in 2016, the crowd-favorite classic records this historic milestone.

The Careless Whisper singer passed away at the age of 53 due to natural causes and remains a revered figure in the music world. Official Charts announced on Instagram, writing: "A huge congratulations to Andrew and George on another incredible achievement. Last Christmas becomes the first song in chart history to ever clinch two consecutive Christmas Number 1 victories, marking its 40th anniversary as the most-streamed and physically purchased song of the week."

The accomplishment underscores the timeless legacy of the song, which remains the most-streamed and physically purchased track of the week. The pop duo's Andrew Ridgeley expressed his excitement over the song's success, reflecting on how long it had taken to reach such milestones.

He said that Michael would be proud and described the track as a treasured Christmas staple, as vital to the holiday season as traditional festive foods. Ridgeley told the outlet, "I’m especially pleased for George. He would have been utterly delighted; his fabulous Christmas composition has become such a classic."

Ridgeley attributed the song's consistent success to George Michael's incredible talent as a songwriter, elaborating that great artists and their songs endure through the decades. He further stated that the emotional value of the song, along with its universal festive appeal, has secured its permanent place in every holiday playlist.

