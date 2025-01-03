What Caused Madonna To Part Ways With Ex-Husband Sean Penn? Find Out As Material Girl Producer Spills Beans

Madonna and Sean Penn managed to create a buzz in the media industry with their marriage. The former couple got married in 1985 but unfortunately parted ways in 1989. Nearly four decades later, the Material Girl music producer Sharon Oreck reflected on Queen of Pop’s turbulent relationship.

While making an appearance in the new documentary Becoming Madonna, Oreck revealed that the Material Girl crooner was really in love with her ex-husband. However, multiple things that went on to pile up in the following years dragged the duo to take the tough decision to split up.

The director of Madonna’s hit music video revealed in the documentary, “She was genuinely in love with him, but it felt as if the attraction between the two of them was fueled by the public. He was the budding movie star; she was the budding rock star, and the public demanded that they come together.”

Oreck further stated that when the musician and Penn started dating, they were both in the early stages of their careers. When the news was out, “It was like a bomb went off.”

The Milk actor and Madonna decided to get married just six months into dating each other after meeting on the sets of a music video. At the time, Penn had been 25, and the singer was 27. The wedding day of the former couple turned heads, and the Hung Up singer revealed that she could not hear the vows because of the helicopters making rounds at the venue.

The director of the 1985 film Desperately Seeking, Susan Seidelman, recalled, “Sean Penn was pretty pissed off, and I guess wrote something like, “F--- you,” in the sand so the helicopters could read it.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s brother, Christopher Ciccone, shared, “She was trying to stop Sean from doing stupid s---. Looking back, all the craziness that went on [at the wedding], I think it may have been a bad omen for the future.”

Within two years of marriage, Madonna filed for divorce from Penn in 1987, and the couple was officially separated in the following two years.

Madonna’s representative at the time revealed to People Magazine, "There was no one direct incident leading up to this.” They further added, "It was a series of cumulative pressures. There were many moments in their marriage when it was shaky, and Madonna was finally forced to face the reality of the situation—that they weren't happy together."

Becoming Madonna is available to stream on the Sky Documentaries channel.

