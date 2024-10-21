What Did Cynthia Erivo Say About Viral AI Wicked Poster? Find Out As Ariana Grande Weighs In On Controversy

Cynthia Erivo has the support of her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande! The former was recently caught in controversy after her backlash against a viral fan-generated AI poster of her upcoming film Wicked. While some emphasized the Pinocchio actress, others found her reaction was over-the-top. It turns out the Into You singer is Team Erivo!

On October 19, in a conversation with Variety, Grande shared her opinion on the controversy regarding the edited poster manipulated to cover Erivo's face. "I think it’s very complicated because I find AI so conflicting and troublesome sometimes, but I think it’s just kind of such a massive adjustment period," the pop star told the outlet.

"This is something that is so much bigger than us, and the fans are gonna have fun and make their edits," she added. When asked whether she thinks people can misuse the access to AI and take it “too far,” the singer agreed. As for the reaction of her co-star and “sister,” Grande said she has much love and respect for her opinions. “I love her so much. It’s just a big adjustment period," she explained.

On Wednesday, October 16, the Bad Times at the El Royale actress slammed an AI-edited poster of Wicked that attempted to match the film’s poster to that of the original Broadway show. In the OG poster, Erivo’s character, Elphaba’s face, is hidden under the shadow of her hat.

She reposted the fan-made poster on her Instagram stories. "This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen,” she wrote. The actress compared this poster to the nasty memes about the film in which Grande’s character asks hers, “'Is your p**** green,' " referring to Elphaba’s green skin in Wicked.

"None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us," she added. According to Erivo, she decided to look straight into the camera and convey her character’s emotions through the eyes instead of looking down. In her next story, she shared the original poster and wrote, "Let me put this right here to remind you and cleanse your palette."

Wicked will be released in theaters on November 22.