What Happened To Joey Burford? Find Out As MILF Manor Star Undergoes Facial Reconstruction Surgery After Brutal Accident

Joey Burford, the son of MILF Manor star Kelle Mortensen, has had a rough recovery following a serious scooter accident. The accident has left him with serious injuries, including many fractures in his face that require extensive surgery. His mother, Kelle, provided updates on his condition and the struggles that lie ahead for her son.

On October 19, Joey Burford got into in a scooter accident that led to serious injuries. Kelle Mortensen took to GoFundMe to inform followers of her son's condition. She wrote: "I'm reaching out to you today with a heavy heart to share that my son, Joey, has recently been involved in a serious scooter accident."

Mortensen added that Joey's injuries were severe enough to require multiple surgeries. She went on: "This tragic event has resulted in significant complications that will require him to undergo multiple facial reconstruction surgeries."

The accident left Burford suffering from severe face injuries that required a three-hour surgery. Mortensen said that Joey had already gone through the operation to recover fractured bones in his face. "We're lucky he's still alive, and it's a miracle he didn't break his neck or back," she said, relieved that the injuries weren't more serious.

However, Burford's recovery journey is far from over. He will require more surgeries, including major dental work and face reconstructions, as his mother stated in her posts.

Mortensen said that although he has faced some challenges, including the need for extensive dental work and additional facial surgeries, they are relieved to report that the bleeding on his brain has stopped and has not worsened.

Kelle Mortensen created a GoFundMe page to help with Burford's medical bills, which have been stacking up since his accident. As of October 21, the campaign had raised nearly $30,000 toward its $50,000 target. Mortensen thanked people who had contributed to their GoFundMe campaign and prayed for them.

The funds raised will be used to support Joey's medical expenses as well as his lengthy recovery process, which will include many surgeries, therapies, and possibly an extended hospital stay.

There has been some good news regarding Joey's condition. On October 21, Kelle Mortensen revealed that Joey's breathing tube had been removed and he was now breathing on his own. Mortensen stated that Joey had undergone a successful swallow test, which is a good sign of improvement.

