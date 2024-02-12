What Happened To Jon Bon Jovi's Vocal Cord? Singer Says He Is 'In Process of Healing'

Jon Bon Jovi feels he is recovering well! The iconic singer and guitarist feels grateful to be back on stage 19 months after he had surgery due to a vocal cord injury. The 61-year-old has given us some of the best retro pop music to groove to. Whether it is It’s My Life or Bed Of Roses, the singer has a way with all. But what pushed Jovi to undergo surgery? Here’s all the details you need to know.

What did Jon Bon Jovi say about his vocal cord surgery?

The Always singer opened up about his surgery during an interview with People. The Wanted Dead or Alive singer finally decided to speak up. He said, "I pride myself on having been a true vocalist.”

Bon Jovi also added, "I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing." The Runaway singer also elaborated, "So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why, I jokingly have said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger — you know, so there’s no reason for any of this.” Jovi explained how one of his vocal cords was undergoing degeneration of cells or atrophy. This led the singer’s vocal cord to get as "thick as the thumb" and the other one "thick as a pinky.” Due to this, “the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn’t singing well.” The Santa Fe singer also said, "My craft was being taken from me."

What did Jon Bon Jovi say about performing after so long?

Jon Bon Jovi is now feeling relieved. He thanked the surgeon who helped him out. He added, "Friday night was the first time I’d sung in public.” This was about the MusiCares Person of the Year title that Jovi had won. It took place on Feb 2, 2024, and was a tribute to all the charity events of the singer. The singer was happy to wake up the next day. About that, he said, "Saturday morning is the first time I woke up without multiple voices in my head. It was just me. And that was the best feeling. It was just me."

Jon Bon Jovi will next appear in the Hulu series- Thank You, Goodnight which is about his band and its fame, covered in four parts. It is expected to drop in April 2024. As we eagerly wait for the Dry County singer to give us more live performances, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

