Bon Jovi Is Honored With MusiCares Person Of The Year, But Thanks Bruce Springsteen-Why? Deets Inside

“It’s my life, it’s now or never, I ain’t gonna live forever, I just want to live while I’m alive,” but for rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, he is going to be remembered forever as an event on February 2, 2024-Friday ahead of the prestigious 66th Grammys, honors the veteran singer as the MusiCares Person of the Year. The honorary ceremony and tribute concert was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It was organized by the Recording Academy’s philanthropic organization. The Always singer has contributed extensively to the field of rock music and philanthropy. But what made Jon Bon Jovi, thank his friend Bruce Springsteen? Details inside.

Why did Jon Bon Jovi thank Bruce Springsteen?

Bruce Springsteen has been a part of the Bon Jovi band and flew down to cheer for his friend amidst adverse conditions. The duo reunited and sang a duet of Who Says You Can’t Go Home. This was a tribute to Bruce’s mother, who had recently passed away. Bon Jovi said, "I want to thank my friend and my mentor Bruce Springsteen. Bruce and Pam's mom passed two days ago.” He also added, "When I first got the news, he was already on the airplane on his way here. I certainly would've understood if he'd said that he couldn't make it, but he wanted to be here tonight for MusiCares. He wanted to be here tonight for me, and I'm forever grateful to you."

The night was also full of memories. The 61 year old singer remembered the former award winner Sir Paul McCartney, an inspiration to the entire music industry. About the music legend, Jovi says, "I have to give a shout-out to a past recipient of this award, Sir Paul McCartney, but I think it's fair to say that the reason most, if not all of us, are in this room tonight, it's because of you, so thank you very much for being beautiful."

Will Jon Bon Jovi perform at son’s wedding?

Jake Bangiovi, the singer’s son, is tying the knot with Millie Bobby Brown. The couple was engaged in April 2023, and an excited Jon is waiting to perform at the couple’s nuptials. The Bed of Roses singer gave an emotional speech while receiving the award. He first remembered Bruce, then Sir Paul but also went on to thank his family. He said, "Everything that I've accomplished, with or without the band, or in my philanthropic life, has had the support of my family, my friends, band mates, collaborators, and an army of willing, who've been ready to take my dreams and make them a reality.” Honoring music, the Livin’ on a Prayer singer said, "Music moves us. It moves us when we're happy, and it comforts us when we're sad. It brings us together, and when we may not have much else in common, there is still that common thread that is the song." Such an award brings an inspirational insight.

