What does Jon Bon Jovi has to say about his son Jake Bongiovi’s engagement to Millie Bobby Brown?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi recently opened up about his son Jake Bongiovi’s engagement to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown confirmed their engagement on April 11 through social media posts. Jake shared the proposal pictures with the caption ‘Forever’. Millie also shared pictures from the day of engagement with the caption, ‘I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all’.

Now here is what Jon Bon Jovi has to say about the engagement of his son at the age of twenty.

Jon Bon Jovi on his son engagement

During his latest appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the host asked Jon Bon Jovi if he was worried that his son Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are engaged at such a young age. To this the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer replied, ‘I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together, and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like ’em all’.

Though Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since the summer of 2021, many people believe that they are engaged too young and this relationship won’t last for a long time. According to HollywoodLife sources, Jake’s parents think that this marriage can last as they were also of the same age as Millie and Jake when they first started dating in the 1980s.

It was also reported that Jon Bon Jovi’s family is completely supportive of Jake’s relationship with Millie.

