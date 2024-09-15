What Happened To Lil Tay? All We Know About YouTuber As She Shares Update After Open-Heart Surgery

Lil Tay, an internet celebrity and musician aged just seventeen, shared on her Instagram page that she is on the road to recovery after an open heart surgery. Three days into that announcement, some fans had already heard of the health scare when her account iterated that she had a life-threatening heart tumor.

On Saturday, September 14, she confirmed the progress of her surgery on social media. Her account expressed gratitude for the positive outcome of the surgical intervention. In this post, she also extended a word of thanks to her neurosurgeon and the cardiologist’s team. She also acknowledged and appreciated the fans’ prayers and encouragements. Fans and followers were rest assured she had made a good start concerning her recovery.

Tay's Instagram post read, "We are overjoyed to share that Tay’s open-heart surgery was a great success! We are deeply thankful to her surgeon, cardiologist, and the team, who are the best in the world!"

Earlier this week, on September 11 and 12, her social networks were active, sharing disturbing content relating to Tay’s health. The first one was soliciting prayers. The latter posted some updates concerning Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, being critically ill. It came with a picture of a pediatric intensive care unit.

Soon after, her account stated that she had been diagnosed with a life-threatening heart tumor and was gearing up for her surgery, combined with requests for prayers.

This is not the first time Tay, who rose to fame as an internet child sensation, has been at the center of conversation among netizens. When it comes to gaining notoriety, she is also no stranger to the dark side of fame.

Last year she and her family became involved in a death hoax after a message was put on her Instagram that she and her older half brother Jason Tian were dead. However, her management said death was confirmed to Variety.

Authorities in Los Angeles, such as the L.A. Police Department and the County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, found no record of her alleged death. Subsequently, the said Instagram post was removed the very next day. A month after the hoax, Lil Tay went on social media and posted a new music video.

