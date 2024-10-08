What Happened To The Flaming Lips Member Steven Drozd's Daughter? All We Know As Musician Seeks Public Help

The fans of The Flaming Lips woke up to shocking news as the band was seeking help for their member's daughter. Per reports, Charlotte, who is the daughter of Steven Drozd, had recently gone missing.

The young kid is the 16-year-old daughter of the band’s percussionist, who went missing on October 5, 2024. Per PEOPLE, the kid went missing around 11:30 a.m. in Seattle, Washington, near the Space Needle.

It was on October 7, 2024, when Steven Drozd, 55, as well as The Flaming Lips’ frontman Wayne Coyne posted on their social media accounts that Charlotte had gone missing.

The announcement from Coyne that also urged the band’s followers for help read, “URGENT!!! Please help if you can!!! Steven’s daughter ( she is 16 years old) is missing!!! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday….I’ll post more info as soon as I can.”

The frontman had even added hashtags, "#flaminglips #theflaminglips #MissingPerson #MissingPersonSeattle #MissingInSeattle #MissingChild."

In the comment section, Steven Drozd replied, “Thank you Wayne for posting. We don’t know what to do.” The band had even posted the missing person's poster on their Facebook page as well.

Bowie, which happens to be the nickname of Charlotte, was last seen on the monorail near the Seattle landmark, a report from the Seattle Police Department has confirmed.

The Seattle Police Department has issued a missing report in which Charlotte has been described as a missing or runaway juvenile. Meanwhile, a detective has also been assigned to the case from the Missing Persons Unit, who will be investigating her case.

As per the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), in the year 2023 around 28,886 missing children were reported. Amongst these cases, 25,306 were reportedly solved, while on the other hand, 3,580 cases are yet to be resolved and are still active.

Per PEOPLE, in Washington alone, around 1,331 children had reportedly gone missing last year, out of which 84 cases are currently reported to be active. 1,247 children have been successfully found.

The band, The Flaming Lips, is currently opening for alternative rock act Weezer on their North American Voyage to the Blue Planet tour. It was just one day before Drozd’s daughter had gone missing that the tour had made a stop in Seattle.

