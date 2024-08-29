Oasis May Expand 2025 Reunion Tour as Bonehead’s Return Sparks Speculation

For years, an Oasis reunion felt like a distant dream. Fans of the legendary British rock band have longed for the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, to reunite the iconic band. And, after years of fighting and disagreements, Noel and Liam Gallagher are finally coming back together in 2025. Yes, Oasis has announced their tour, which will include shows across the UK and Ireland.

There’s more! Recent rumors claim that Oasis might add more dates to their tour. Plus Bonehead, a key member of the original lineup, might join them too. This has made Oasis fans more excited. Let’s take a closer look at the venue and dates of the Oasis tour.

A reunion fans never thought would happen

Oasis broke up in 2009 after a public feud between the Gallagher brothers. Since then, fans have been hoping for a reunion. Though it seemed impossible. However, the band surprised everyone on August 27, 2024, by announcing a reunion tour across the UK and Ireland in 2025.

They announced this on Instagram in a dramatic way, saying, “The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

When will the tour begin?

The tour starts in July 2025, beginning in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium. It will then move to other major cities. These will be Oasis’ only European shows for 2025. However, there are plans to tour other continents later in the year.

The band’s reunion is happening at a special time. It marks the anniversaries of their first two albums: Definitely Maybe and What’s the Story Morning Glory? Both albums were crucial to the Britpop movement of the 1990s. And, that’s one more reason why fans are so excited for this forthcoming tour.

Is Bonehead returning?

One of the most exciting rumors about the Oasis reunion is the possible return of Paul Bonehead Arthurs. Bonehead was a founding member and played rhythm guitar during the band’s peak years. He played on their first three albums, including the famous Definitely Maybe. Though he left the band in 1999, fans have always loved him.

According to The Sun, “Bonehead is confirmed. They both wanted him back, and he was key to the reunion. Noel has also brought in some of his band. The Oasis family is truly coming back together. Bonehead is ecstatic.” If Bonehead also returns, it will be a dream come true moment for many long-time fans.

Tour dates and venues announced

The official tour dates and venues for the Oasis 2025 tour have already been released. The band will start their tour on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. They will then perform in major cities across the UK and Ireland. Here are the confirmed dates and venues:

July 4, 2025 – Cardiff, Wales (UK) at Principality Stadium

July 5, 2025 – Cardiff, Wales (UK) at Principality Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Heaton Park

July 12, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Heaton Park

July 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Heaton Park

July 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Heaton Park

July 25, 2025 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium

July 26, 2025 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium

August 2, 2025 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium

August 3, 2025 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium

August 8, 2025 – Edinburgh, Scotland (UK) at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

August 9, 2025 – Edinburgh, Scotland (UK) at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

August 18, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

August 19, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park

However, if you want to book tickets, hurry because registration ends at 7 pm BST. Tickets for the UK shows will go on sale on August 31, 2024, at am BST. Tickets for the Dublin shows will be available from 8 am IST on the same day. Due to high demand, Ticketmaster has set a limit of four tickets per family or credit card. So, remember, buying more can lead to ticket cancellation too.

The no-festival rule

One thing that might disappoint some fans is that Oasis won’t play at any festivals during this tour. Although festivals like Glastonbury would have been a great fit, the band has decided to focus only on their headlining shows. This also means that their concerts will be more special, with fans enjoying a full Oasis set without any distractions.

Rumors of additional dates

The tour schedule is already full with dates across the UK and Ireland. However, there are rumors that more dates may be added because of high demand. Reports claim that these shows will sell out in less than three minutes. So, the organizers might add extra dates. And, given the band’s huge popularity and this being their first tour in years, there are a lot of chances that this might happen.

So get ready for an unforgettable summer of music in 2025 and for more updates on the Oasis tour, stay tuned with PINKVILLA!

