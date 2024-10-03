What Happened To The Love Is Blind Season 7 Couple? Inside Leo And Brittany's Engagement

Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski's engagement was one of the most talked-about moments of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7. So, what happened after the pods? Here's a look at their love story and why it didn't work out.

During Season 7 of Love Is Blind, an art dealer named Leo Braudy finds himself in a love triangle with two women, Brittany Wisniewski and Hannah Jiles as per PEOPLE. While Leo was initially interested in both women, he proposed to Brittany following a dramatic series of events.

Hannah entered one of their final pod dates ready to end things with Leo since she had decided to be with Nick Dorka. However, Leo was not ready to let go just yet.

He pleaded with Hannah to reconsider, stating, “You are special enough to me to be willing to tear my f–king hair out all day,” as he questioned Nick's suitability for her. “Is he the best person for you or is he just the first person to tell you ‘I love you’?” he questioned, trying to make his point.

Hannah eventually decided to get engaged to Nick, leaving Leo to focus on Brittany. He later told her that Brittany was the person his heart truly desired. “I realized that Brittany is who my heart wanted, who my heart has always wanted,” he said.

However, Leo was concerned that Brittany could regard herself as his second option, telling Hannah, "I would beg of you to tell Brittany that [our split] was mutual and that I genuinely care for her."

Advertisement

Despite the complicated situation, Brittany eventually accepted Leo's proposal, but with some hesitation. She wasn't ready to say I love you at the time of the proposal.

When the two finally met in person after the pods, fans instantly noticed something was wrong. Brittany's reaction reminded viewers of a similar incident in Season 4 between Zack Goytowski and his fiancée Irina Solomonova, in which the vibes simply did not fit.

During a confession, Brittany spoke about her concerns, stating, "Love is blind, but am I a little vain?" She worried if the bond they had created in the pods would hold up in real life. “We could not even like each other. We could love each other. You just don’t know,” she added.

When asked what she liked about Leo, Brittany struggled to find the right words. She said that even though he made her feel like an option, he was simply doing what he was supposed to do. She later described their first in-person meeting as one of the most awkward moments of her life.

Advertisement

After their engagement ended, Leo and Brittany shared why it didn't work out. Brittany said that she was uneasy about the relationship from the start. She told Leo at their first meeting that she just felt bad she hadn't reciprocated by saying I love you. She said she feels like he is lying when he says it. The tension over their feelings lingered throughout their time together.

ALSO READ: What Role Did Claudia Doumit Originally Audition For Instead Of Victoria Neuman In The Boys? Find Out Here