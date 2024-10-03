What Role Did Claudia Doumit Originally Audition For Instead Of Victoria Neuman In The Boys? Find Out Here

We all enjoyed watching Victoria Neuman play coy, evil, and engage in mind games in The Boys, perfectly portrayed by Claudia Doumit. However, that wasn’t her first choice of character in the series, which offers a very different take on superheroes.

Recently, Doumit opened up about her first audition for the show and revealed her interest in a rather peculiar role—Ashley Barrett, the former high-strung Vought assistant turned current high-strung Vought CEO.

Although the role of Ashley Barrett is portrayed by Colby Minifie, Doumit reflected, "I remember I originally came in for the role of Ashley the publicist."

The Miracle of Christmas actress added that she had a feeling she wasn’t right for the role of Ashley Barrett but still gave the audition a shot. After watching the first season of the series, Doumit instantly became a fan of the story and returned to audition for its second season. This time, she found the role of Victoria Neuman. "Victoria Neuman found its way to me," Doumit shared.

Per Slashfilm, the actress from Where'd You Go, Bernadette, was not briefed about the ultimate fate of her character when she had first accepted the offer. Doumit was not told about the storyline of Neuman until she reached the finale of Season 2.

However, the fabulous actress still managed to have us all impressed after she was told about what would happen to Victoria Neuman. Expressing her joy for being a part of the franchise, Doumit stated, "It's been a fantastic journey and a fantastic character to really sink my teeth into."

For those unversed, Claudia Doumit’s character, Victoria Neuman, is one of the only few names appearing on The Boys’ spinoff series, Gen V.

The audience got to see a softer side of Victoria Neuman while she had a conversation with Marie Moreau, who is played by Jaz Sinclair in the first season of the spinoff series.

The Boys recently concluded its fourth and super intriguing season. Without giving you the spoilers of what happens to the character of Victoria Neuman, here is the grand and awesome cast of The Boys.

Besides Doumit, the series even has Antony Starr as Homelander, Karl Urban playing the character of Billy Butcher, and Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell.

Erin Moriarty plays Annie January, while Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone play the roles of Kimiko and Frenchie, respectively.

