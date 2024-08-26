TLC had to cancel two of its weekend concerts owing to band member Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins's medical emergency. The announcement was made just a few hours before the group's August 23 performance at the New York State Fair.

TLC's Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas revealed the specifics of T-Boz's unexpected health crisis in an Instagram Stories message that was posted after the musician's performance in Toledo, Ohio on August 22.

TLC's official Instagram account also wrote in a statement, "Shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps. She was immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation."

The singer was checked by a doctor right away, who found that she had a abdominal blockage and recommended her to postpone TLC's appearances at Syracuse, New York, on Friday, August 23, and Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Saturday, August 24. Watkins was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday, August 25, according to the statement.

Watkins and Thomas were celebrated in April when the group received a Landmark Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles. The popular girl group also included a third member, late rapper Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who died in 2002 after a car accident at the age of 30.

Noting the cancelation of the group's August 24 show at the Foxwoods Resort in Connecticut, the statement further assured fans that TLC is committed to rescheduling the concerts.T-Boz reshared the statement on her own Instagram profile, adding a hopeful caption.

She wrote, "This was just one of those unexpected things that I had no control over! I look forward to making it up 2 you all… and hopefully I'll get out of the hospital soon!!! As soon as tomorrow if all goes well!"

