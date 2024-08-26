'Received Some Really Abhorrent Messages': Lily Allen Slams Media Coverage of Story That She Returned Adopted Puppy After It Ate Her Passport

In recent news, an interesting incident took place as British singer and actress Lily Allen slammed reports of her returning a rescue dog after it ate her and her children's passports, calling the coverage of her story "deliberately distorted."

She detailed her perspective and called for an end to the "really abhorrent messages, including death threats," in a statement posted on X on August 25, 2024. Allen began with a quote from her Miss Me? podcast, on which she originally discussed giving up the adopted pet due to the incident.

Allen discussed her plans to adopt a Chihuahua mix in the recent episode of her podcast, which also led her to talk about her puppy during the pandemic, who gave her a really hard time.

Allen recalled the incident and said, "She ate all three of our passports, and they had our visas," Allen said. "And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced because it was in COVID, and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare."

The singer lives with her husband David Harbour, while her daughters' father, Sam Cooper, lives in England. The kids not having their passports meant they couldn't see their father for months, all because of the dog who destroyed the passports.

Furthermore, she had rescued the now-returned puppy named Mary from a shelter in NY and, "we loved her very much, but she developed pretty severe separation anxiety and was quite unstable."

She added that Mary the puppy was also taken to a behavioral specialist and a professional trainer upon the suggestion of the folks from the rescued shelter. But, nothing seemed to work.

Allen went on to say that she's had rescue dogs "pretty consistently throughout" her life and had never been accused of mistreating an animal; therefore, the last couple of days have been quite difficult for her to process. She ended her message with a plea for people to "stop acting on clickbait articles when you haven't done your due diligence."

While Allen has now prioritized her children and is fulfilled with her family, she revealed in 2021 that she is distanced from her father, actor Keith Allen. In her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly, she wrote that he is a “self-saboteur” who “couldn't channel his comedic gifts into a proper career.”

