What Is Jenna Ortega's Net Worth? Exploring The Wednesday Star's Wealth And Fortune

One of the most renowned Latina/Hispanic actresses of Hollywood is 21-year-old Jenna Ortega. Cute and smart, she has been known for her role as young Jane in the CW comedy series Jane The Virgin. She also worked with Disney show Stuck in the Middle and won an Imagen Award for her role of Diaz. However, when she started appearing in the slasher franchise Scream and then ventured into the horror-comedy Netflix special Wednesday, fans could never get over her character. A Horror fanatic, Jenna has worked on various horror films. She has even been a part of ‘R’ rated films like X that came out in 2022. But amidst so many films and upcoming shows, what is the Miller’s Girl actress’ net worth in 2024? Find out.

What is Jenna Ortega’s net worth?

Jenna Ortega is said to have a net worth of $5 Million, as revealed by Celebrity Net Worth. After working as a child artist, she went on to do the role of Wednesday Addams. The show is returning for a second season very soon. Sources like KoiMoi reveal how Wednesday alone added $2 Million to Jenna Ortega’s net worth. The show was on Netflix Number 1 for a very long time worldwide. She has now joined the league of artists like Millie Bobby Brown in the net worth race of being the ‘millionaire celeb’. But it is interesting to see that Jenna Ortega made her film debut with a small role in Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 3 (2013). The September born actress has also acted in films like Yes Day, The Fallout, American Carnage and Scream VI. She comes from Mexican descent and has Puerto Rican ancestry. She entered early into acting and does not have a formal education but she has been a part of the American Youth Soccer Organization.

What are Jenna Ortega’s sources of income?

Jenna Ortega has not only worked on Television roles or film roles but she is also a brand ambassador for Neutrogena. She was the face of the 2021 campaign "For People with Skin," that promoted skin health for consumers across various ages, ethnicities, class and more. It was a way to bring in inclusivity. She has also written the book ‘It’s All Love’ that came out in early 2021 and got a lot of love. She has also been a young LGBTQ advocate. Her interests are high in activism and charity. At the age of 13, she worked on the ‘Pride Over Prejudice’ campaign that promoted acceptance of the LGBTQ community. She also helped a young girl raise money for her cancer in 2016 and appeared at a number of WE Day concerts to help WE Charity. Under Jenna’s television career, she started her debut in 2012 when she first appeared on the CBS sitcom Rob. It was a short lived show. However, her first major and remembered appearance was in episodes of Jane the Virgin that happened between 2014-2019. She also did a few smaller roles in shows like CSI: NY, Days of Our Lives and Rake between 2012 and 2014. Post the role in Jane the Virgin she got a role in Richie Rich, a Netflix sitcom where she played the lead role. Post this, the role of Stuck in the Middle, as the middle-prodigy engineer child made us all remember Jenna. Under her film career, Jenna has worked with many big names like Marcia Gay Harden, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Bella Thorne and others. For her work on Wednesday, Jenna also earned Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. This shows how starting off with comedy, Jenna now moves into more horror or comedy-horror as her niche.

What are Jenna Ortega’s upcoming projects?

For now the actress is working on her role of Astrid Deetz in the film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice a comedy-horror. She is also actively honing her skills to play Wednesday Addams in Netflix special Wednesday season 2. As she has withdrawn her name from the Scream franchise, no more new projects have been announced yet for 2024. However, as we wait to see what Jenna Ortega’s projects are for 2024, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of financial figures, that are only approximated by other sources, as cited.

