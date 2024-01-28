Is The Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Trailer Ft. Johnny Depp & Jenna Ortega Real Or Fake? Find Out As Clip Goes Viral

Fans have been digging into details on Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 and want the return of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. A fan-made concept trailer featuring Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega is now going viral.

However, Depp had confirmed during his defamation trial with Amber Heard that he would never work with Disney again. His stern decision allegedly came after he was abandoned by the studios shortly after the domestic violence allegations came to light. As per several reports, he was sent an apology note with a salary offer of $301 million. But as confirmed in court, he will not return as Captain Jack Sparrow even if he’s paid that staggering sum.

A concept trailer of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is going viral

A concept trailer shared by KH Studios on YouTube is currently going viral. Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is titled Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Beyond the Horizon, in what claims to be the first trailer of the sixth installment which features Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow while Jenna Ortega plays the role of his daughter. Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom also reprise their iconic characters in the alleged trailer.

Jenna Ortega, as Jack Sparrow’s daughter, is indeed an idea we didn’t see coming. Unfortunately, the trailer is fake, as it includes pieces of footage from most of the other five movies in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Particularly noticeable is the fact that Ortega's face is deepfaked over Penelope Cruz's body to imply Ortega is playing the daughter of Cruz's Angelica.

Fans were happy to witness the return of Depp as Jack Sparrow, given it was a fan edit. A user wrote, “This is a great trailer. Jenna being Jacks's daughter is a nice idea. I hope Disney finally smartens up and does whatever it takes to get Depp back to star in pirates 6 because we really want this.”

Another commented, “Disney needs to give Johnny a deeply apology. He deserves that much! That’s okay, because what man doesn’t do. God does/ will!. Team Johnny!” A third fan wrote, “We all need this!!!! We all love Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow and Jenna is a star in the making, an epic collaboration if it happens Wednesday meets the high seas”

Will there ever be a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movie?

Disney is in development on a real version of Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Academy Awards that he feels it will "have a great screenplay:" "We’re all working on it, we’ll see how it comes out. We’re very excited, I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay, and I think we’re getting close.," he stated.

Rumors suggested a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie featuring Harley Quinn and Barbie actress Margot Robbie. However, Robbie confirmed in a November 2022 Vanity Fair interview that the movie was dead and that Disney's intentions were unclear. "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it."

In October 2019, Variety reported that The Last of Us creator/writer Craig Mazin was working on a Pirates reboot, although no major updates have come to light since that time. Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is a longshot for Disney, as Johnny Depp will not return without an apology for his treatment during his public defamation trial against Amber Heard.