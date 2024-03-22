Jenna Ortega Dating History: Exploring The Beetlejuice Star's Rumored Romances

Jenna Ortega mostly keeps her personal life to herself but on a rare occasion in 2023, she got candid about her opinions on dating.

In an interview given to Elle magazine in March last year, the actress, who will next be seen in Beetlejuice shared a rare update on her relationship status, saying, “I hate being googoogaga over a boy. I think it's secretly a pride thing. It's a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy-oriented or what they're expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story.”

She added, “Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out. And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are…my brain knows that I don't need to think about that right now.”

Given her opinions on love and relationships, it's no surprise that Ortega has never been in a serious relationship, at least not that we know of.

Regardless, since she is a celebrity, relationship rumors follow her pretty regularly. Hence, here's a list of all the rumored relationships that the Wednesday actress, 21, has been a part of over the years.

Jenna Ortega’s Rumored Romances

Jacob Sartorius – 2017

False romance rumors engulfed Jenna and Jacob after the actress appeared in the music video of his song Chapstick. In the dreamy video, the duo were presented as a happy teenage couple on a date in New York City, playing carnival games, roasting marshmallows, walking the Brooklyn Bridge, sharing a bite of ice cream, and more.

Despite their electric chemistry on-screen, and contrary to the dating rumors around it, Jenna and Jacob only remained friends in real life, as confirmed by Jacob himself.

The musician, in a candid conversation with J-14, said about him and Ortega, “We're really good friends.”

He added, “It was really fun to film the video. She's really nice, so we had good chemistry on camera and off.”

Asher Angel — 2018

Dating rumors between Jenna and Asher Angel surfaced following their joint portrayal of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at Just Jared’s 7th Annual Halloween Party.

The duo nailed the Ariana and Pete looks from their time together.

The pair also made several other public appearances following that, particularly the Venom movie premiere in October 2018.

They were also spotted at a fashion show together, updates of which, Asher himself provided. Posting a cutesy Instagram video with Jenna on his Instagram story, Asher wrote, “This one.”

He also did not forget to include a red heart in the text.

Much to the dismay of fans and supporters, the duo never uttered a word about their rumored relationship.

Some fans, however, believe that Asher is the person Jenna referenced when she talked about one of her past relationships on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast in March 2023.

“I was in a relationship for a couple of years but I stopped it when things got too hectic,” Jenna said before noting, “And it had nothing to do with them, it was just strictly. I just couldn't manage all the things.”

Percy Hynes White — 2023

The Wednesday co-stars were heavily shipped by fans after their show premiered and since the two are also working on another movie, Winter Spring Summer or Fall, together, the romance speculations intensified even more.

None of the two have spoken publicly about the rumors.

Devin Booker — 2023

Rumors of Ortega and Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker being in a relationship swirled in early 2023, with alleged photographic evidence of the two being spotted on a dinner date.

However, fans quickly caught the fakery and identified the said photograph as a Photoshop effort.

On the work front, Ortega recently starred in Miller’s Girl, and her next project, Beetlejuice, is set for a September 2024 release.

For the unversed, Jenna Ortega is best known for playing the titular character on Netflix’s Wednesday.

