Jenna Ortega takes on a prominent role in the upcoming thriller, Miller's Girl, offering viewers multiple options to catch this intriguing film. Ortega has swiftly risen to prominence in Hollywood, consistently delivering impactful performances in both major and indie projects. With notable credits in series like Scream and Wednesday, she has become a standout talent in the industry.

As 2024 unfolds, Ortega gears up for another significant year, and Miller's Girl marks a pivotal moment in her career. Before her highly anticipated appearance in Beetlejuice 2, Ortega was at the forefront of Lionsgate's bold venture, directed and written by Jade Halley Bartlett in her debut as both director and writer.

The thriller, set to release in 2024, revolves around Ortega's character, Cairo Sweet, who goes on a school writing assignment leading to unexpected twists. Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

When is Miller's Girl Coming Out?



Lionsgate secured the rights to release Miller's Girl, and audiences can catch it in theaters across the U.S. on January 25, 2024. The film's arrival is eagerly awaited, given its promising trajectory from script to screen.

Is There a Trailer for Miller's Girl?



Yes, Lionsgate released the trailer for Miller's Girl on December 13, 2023, offering a glimpse into its narrative. The trailer introduces the characters played by Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega, setting the stage for a complex relationship amid a backdrop of music, emotions, and suspense. The dynamic between the characters unfolds with a mix of flirtation, tension, and impending disaster, leaving viewers eager to explore the full story.

Watch the Miller's Girl Trailer here;

When Can You Stream Miller's Girl Online?

The official streaming release date for Miller's Girl on Lionsgate's chosen platform remains unannounced. Given that Lionsgate doesn't operate its streaming service, the studio has agreed with NBCUniversal. This deal stipulates that Lionsgate's films will be available for streaming on Peacock. Typically, this streaming window opens around six months after a movie's theatrical premiere. Therefore, the streaming release of Miller's Girl on Peacock is anticipated to occur around July 2024. However, the exact timing may vary based on the specifics of the arrangement between Lionsgate and Peacock, leaving room for the possibility of an earlier release.

When Will Miller's Girl Get Digital Release?

Viewers eager to enjoy Miller's Girl from the comfort of their homes will have an earlier option through the film's digital release. Lionsgate traditionally follows a pattern of providing a two-month exclusive theatrical run before making the movie accessible on major PVOD (Premium Video On Demand) services. Following this trend, individuals can anticipate the opportunity to purchase or rent Miller's Girl on digital platforms starting in March 2024.

Who Stars in Miller's Girl

The lead role of Cairo Sweet is played by Jenna Ortega, known for her roles in Netflix's 'Wednesday' series and other notable films. Martin Freeman, an Emmy-winning actor, portrays Jonathan Miller, the teacher entangled in the complex narrative. The supporting cast includes Gideon Adlon, Bashir Salahuddin, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Christine Adams, each contributing to the film's ensemble.

What is Miller's Girl' About?

Miller's Girl explores the intricate dynamics of a complicated relationship between an 18-year-old student, Cairo Sweet, and her teacher, Jonathan Miller. Initially, Miller is impressed by Sweet's literary talent, but the narrative takes a darker turn as Sweet weaves a fantasy of an affair between them. As the teacher grapples with the inappropriate advances, the film delves into the complexities of desire, societal expectations, and the potential fallout on Miller's career.

More Movies Like Miller's Girl That You Can Stream Right Now



For those intrigued by the themes in Miller's Girl, here are a few films with similar complex relationships:

Election' (1999): A dark comedy exploring the intense high school election campaign and the teacher-student dynamic.

The Reader (2008): A drama set in post-war Germany, unraveling a complex relationship between a young man and an older woman.

An Education (2009): A coming-of-age classic set in 1960s London, depicting the involvement of a teenager with an older man.

