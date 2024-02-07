Who Does Jenna Ortega Play In Miller's Girl? Actress Sparks Online Buzz Over Latest Movie Role

Jenna Ortega embraced a mature role in her recent film, Miller’s Girl, hitting US screens on January 26. Despite its global buzz, driven by leaked snippets, one scene particularly stirred conversations: Ortega shares an intimate kiss with Winnie, portrayed by Gideon Adlon. Fans perceive Ortega's portrayal, at 21, as pushing boundaries. However, Miller’s Girl suffered a dismal audience reception, becoming Ortega's lowest-rated film yet. Discover more about Ortega's character and the film's plot below.

Jenna Ortega as Cairo Sweet in Miller’s Girl

At 21 years old, Ortega embodies the character of 18-year-old Cairo Sweet. Represented as hailing from a wealthy yet neglectful family, her role involves navigating and challenging the norms of teacher-student dynamics. While Jenna plays the role of an academic genius and an aspiring writer with a frosty demeanor Martin Freeman, 52, plays her English professor, Jonathon Miller. The on-screen duo also left the moviegoers baffled with their intimate scenes. While the narrative of the plot revolves around their age dynamics, some viewers did not hold back from expressing discomfort over the age difference between Freeman and Ortega.

Miller’s Girl Plot explores Scandalous Forbidden Love

The film Miller’s Girl delves into the connection between Martin Freeman's character, Jonathon Miller, an English professor, and Jenna Ortega's character, Cairo Sweet. The narrative unfolds as Sweet engages in a creative writing assignment given by her professor. During the process, the boundaries between student and teacher blur as they both reveal their darker aspects.

Miller, however, realizes it soon enough and tries to decline Cairo’s sexual advances but the latter fires back by telling Miller to the higher-ups.

Directed and written by Jade Halley Bartlett, Miller’s Girl received mixed reviews from critics. Jenna Ortega on the other hand will soon return for another season of Wednesday to reprise her titular role.