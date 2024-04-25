Wednesday Season 2 Cast Members: Meet The Actors Set To Star In The Sequel

The critically acclaimed series, Wednesday, helmed by the visionary Tim Burton, was a smash hit, and Netflix wasted no time in announcing a second season in early 2023. This followed hot on the heels of a hugely successful season 1, which even garnered a whopping 12 Emmy nominations! As fans eagerly await Wednesday's return, details about the second season remain limited. What we do know is that Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as the titular character, promising to bring the same intensity and deadpan humor that made her a standout in the first season.

Ortega has hinted that the upcoming season will be more action-packed and have a cinematic quality, suggesting that each episode will feel like a mini-movie. This revelation has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see how the series will evolve with these new elements. With its unique blend of dark comedy, supernatural themes, and engaging characters, Wednesday has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide.

Who Will Be in the Cast Wednesday Season 2?

Wednesday has officially been renewed for Season 2. "We can't wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore," Wednesday Season 1 co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough exclusively told Tudum in January 2023. "We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

Jenna Ortega will definitely need to come back as Wednesday. Her parents Gomez and Morticia Addams, played by Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones, are also expected to return. Steve Buscemi is set to join the cast of Wednesday in season two. This news was reported by Deadline.

The cast of Wednesday season 1 included Chicago star Catherine Zeta-Jones as Addams Family matriarch Morticia Addams, Narcos actor Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday's little brother Pugsley.

On April 16, 2024, Variety made one: The outlet reported that Steve Buscemi will be joining Wednesday season 2’s cast. Official details on his character have not been revealed. The outlet also confirmed Thandiwe Newton in the second season.

Newton has three Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a drama for that show. She won the award in 2018. A few other TV credits of her include The Slap, Big Mouth, Human Resources, and Rogue. If we look from a film perspective, Newton is known for her roles in features such as Crash, Beloved, The Pursuit of Happyness, and W.

What Will Wednesday Season 2 Be About?

Little is known about the plot of Season 2. Creators Al Gough and Miles Millar hinted that there might be more Addams family members — confirmed by the cast during a Tudum appearance.

“[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody,” Ortega told Tudum in February 2023. “Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

“It’s been incredible to create a show that’s connected with people across the world,” Millar and Gough said in January. “We’re thrilled to continue Wednesday’s torturous journey into Season 2.”

During her conversation with Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox, actress Jenna Ortega claimed that every episode will have a lot of interesting and surprising plots. “There’s some really good one-liners, and I think everything is bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

Ortega would even want to see Wednesday going further taking a dark path. “I kind of want her to be darker,” she told Entertainment Tonight, regarding her hopes for a second season. She added, “I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero.”

Will There Be More Season of Wednesday? Creatore Gave Update

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Variety that they wanted to go for more seasons from the beginning. Though one can not just foresee the success, they thought planning ahead would be better.

“For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully, the show is successful.”

Millar also stated that they always knew what they wanted for the show. However, they are open to developing or changing ideas to fit the current going of the story.

“You always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. We certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future season.”

Wednesday season 2 filming production is expected to begin in summer this year in Ireland following the delay due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes that paralyzed Hollywood in 2023.

