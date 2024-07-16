What Is Matt Stone's Net Worth? Exploring The South Park Creator's Wealth And Fortune

Matt Stone, best known for creating South Park, is an American actor, writer, and producer who has accumulated an astonishing net worth. As of July 2024, Matt Stone's net worth is estimated to be $700 million.

Early Life

Matthew Richard Stone was born in Houston, Texas, in 1971 to Gerald Stone and Sheila Belasco. The family moved to Littleton, Colorado, where Stone attended Heritage High School and later the University of Colorado Boulder, majoring in mathematics and film. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1993.

Career

In 1992, Stone and Trey Parker founded the Avenging Conscience production company, producing their first short film, Jesus vs. Frosty. They later created Alferd Packer: The Musical, sold to Troma Entertainment in 1996 as Cannibal! The Musical.

Stone's breakthrough came in 1997 with South Park, which became a massive success. The show led to substantial merchandising and a profitable 1998 contract with Comedy Central, securing a portion of merchandising profits. The 1999 film, South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut, earned $83 million at the box office.

In addition to South Park, Stone co-developed the hit musical The Book of Mormon, which debuted on Broadway in 2011 and won nine Tony Awards and a Grammy.

Digital Contract

In 2007, Stone and Parker renewed their Comedy Central contract, securing a 50% cut of all ad revenue from South Park, both digital and broadcast. This contract, paired with syndication deals, brought substantial earnings. For example, when Hulu paid $198 million for streaming rights, Stone received $49.5 million.

An Extremely Valuable Contract Clause

A forward-thinking clause in their 1997 contract gave Stone and Parker 50% of revenue generated outside traditional TV broadcasts. This became valuable with the rise of digital platforms, bringing millions in ad revenue and profits from streaming deals with Hulu and HBO Max.

Merchandise

Viacom/Comedy Central retains the majority of merchandise rights for South Park, with reports indicating up to 90% of merchandise revenue going to the network. The exact terms of current contracts are undisclosed.

Personal Life

Stone is married to Angela Howard, a Comedy Central executive, and they have two children. Although ethnically Jewish, Stone is an atheist and describes himself as a libertarian.

Awards and Nominations

Stone has won numerous awards, including:

CableACE Award for South Park (1997)

PGA Award for Most Promising Producer (1998)

MTV Movie Award for Best Musical Performance for South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut (2000)

Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for The Book of Mormon (2012)

Primetime Emmy Awards for South Park (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013)

Real Estate

Stone owns several properties, including a $3.5 million home in Venice, California, listed for sale at $4.5 million in 2020, and another nearby property purchased for $800,000. In 2008, he bought a New York property for $5.15 million, selling it for $6.15 million in 2019.

Matt Stone's incredible talent and business acumen have made him one of the wealthiest comedians in the entertainment industry. With South Park continuing its success, Stone's net worth is expected to grow even further. As of July 2024, his net worth stands at an impressive $700 million.

