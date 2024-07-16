‘Learning and Growing’: Death On The Nile Actor Armie Hammer Talks About His Post-Therapy Life

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Armie Hammer, whose name instantly reminds you of great movies, is a descendant of a rich family. However, the actor has come forward to express how tough it has been for him, following the sexual and physical abuse allegations.

The actor is now happy with his life, as he also seems cautious and responsible towards people around him.

Armie Hammer‘s life post-therapy

The acclaimed actor recently came forward to talk about his life during an interview on Bill Maher’s Club Random. During the episode that aired on July 14, Armie Hammer stated that he has never been “happier” in his entire life.

He also added that to reach a better place, you have to go through bad times and tough choices, as he reflected back on the time he was hated by everyone. The Lone Ranger actor’s Hollywood career saw a steep downfall following the 2021 allegations that accused him of sexual and physical abuse.

Talking about his rehab therapy, Hammer stated that he has been sober since, adding that it has been a “life changer” for him. The star also stressed the fact that if he had not gone to therapy, his addictions to drugs and alcohol would have led him to death.

Last year, in April, a woman accused Hammer of rape, following which the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirmed that the Social Network actor was being investigated. However, with no sufficient evidence against the claim, Hammer was never charged.

Two of the actor’s exes, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, had even alleged in the House of Hammer documentary that Armie Hammer had talked about his cannibalistic fantasies about them via text messages.

Armie Hammer talks about his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer was once married to Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he even shares his two kids. Talking about the famous TV personality, Hammer stated that he cheated on his then-wife, adding, “There are things in my behavior that I have to take accountability for, right? Because that is pivotal for me, learning and growing from it.”

Shedding light on his past life, the star also mentioned that he was partying so much that at one point he found himself broke.

A source had previously stated to PEOPLE that Armie Hammer is focused on proving himself and winning back, becoming a great name again in the Hollywood film industry.

Another source credited the actor for his efforts throughout his therapy. Armie Hammer was last seen in Death on the Nile, which also starred a huge cast including Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, and more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available.

