What Is Sylvester Stallone's net worth in 2024? Exploring how much money did the actor make from Expendables 3

Sylvester Stallone, an iconic figure in Hollywood, has carved a legendary career as an actor, screenwriter, director, and producer. As of 2024, Stallone's net worth is estimated to be a staggering $400 million, showcasing his influence and financial success in the entertainment industry. We delve into various aspects of Stallone's life, including his earnings from films, his ventures beyond the silver screen, and glimpses into his personal and real estate life.

What is Sylvester Stallone’s net worth in 2024? - $400 Million (Estimated)

Sylvester Stallone, the legendary Hollywood actor, boasts an estimated net worth of $400 million as of 2024. This substantial wealth reflects his multifaceted career in the film industry and various successful ventures.

Sylvester Stallone’s age and height

At 77 years old, Sylvester Stallone stands at a height of 5 feet 9 inches. Born on July 6, 1946, in New York City, Stallone's presence in both stature and career achievements continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

How much money did Sylvester Stallone make from The Expendables 3?

Sylvester Stallone was paid $15 million for his role in The Expendables 3. This substantial amount underscores his financial success in the film industry, especially in action movies. It reflects his continued prominence and the significant value he brings to major film projects.

Sylvester Stallone’s Salary

Date Category Description Amount 2013 Salary The Expendables 3 salary $15,000,000 2012 Asset Escape Plan salary $10,000 2012 Salary Escape Plan salary $35,000,000 2011 Salary Bullet to the Head salary $15,000,000 2011 Advertisement Salary The Expendables 2 salary $12,000,000 2007 Asset The value of Stallone's Lakeside home in Thousand Oaks, California $4,850 2001 Salary D-Tox salary $20,000,000 2001 Lawsuit Settlement Amount he received for the damages after suing his former business manager, Kenneth Starr, for giving him bad business advice $17,000,000 2000 Salary Driven salary $20,000,000 1999 Sale of Asset Advertisement Amount earned from the sale of Stallone's Miami villa after being on the market for two years $24,000,000 1998 Sale of Asset The value of Beverly Hills mansion owned by Sylvester Stallone which he sold for $16.2 million in 1999 $16,200,000 1996 Salary Payment received for doing Cop Land in 1997 (Includes Backend Royalties) $60,000,000 1995 Salary Daylight salary $17,500,000 1994 Salary Assassins salary $15,000,000 1994 Salary Advertisement Judge Dredd salary $15,000,000 1993 Salary The Specialist salary $12,000,000 1992 Salary Demolition Man salary $15,000,000 1992 Salary Cliffhanger salary $15,000,000 1990 Salary Oscar salary $15,000,000 1989 Salary Rocky V salary $15,000,000 Advertisement 1988 Salary Lock Up salary $15,000,000 1988 Salary Tango & Cash salary $15,000,000 1987 Salary Rambo III salary $16,000,000 1986 Salary Over the Top salary $12,000,000 1985 Salary Cobra salary $13,000,000 1984 Salary Advertisement Rocky IV salary $12,000,000 1983 Salary Rhinestore salary $4,000,000 1982 Sponsorship Sponsored Placement of B&W Products in his films paid $250k upfront, and $50k per subsequent project. $500,000 1982 Salary Staying Alive salary $10,000,000 1981 Salary First Blood salary $7,000,000 1981 Salary Rocky III salary $3,500,000 Advertisement 1975 Salary Rocky salary $23,000 1974 Salary Death Race 2000 Salary (700$) $700,000 1969 Salary The Party at Kitty and Stud's Salary (200$) $200,000 1969 Salary The Italian Stallion salary $200,000

Sylvester Stallone’s documentary and reality show

Sylvester Stallone's life takes center stage in two separate projects—a documentary titled Sly and a reality show aptly named The Family Stallone. These pieces give an in-depth look into Stallone's personal and professional journey. Sly delves deep into the iconic actor's life, providing a comprehensive look at his illustrious career, the challenges he faced, and the pivotal moments that shaped his trajectory. On the other hand, The Family Stallone invites audiences into the daily lives of Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet. This reality show captures the dynamics of the Stallone household, offering a lighthearted yet insightful glimpse into the complexities of navigating family life while being part of one of Hollywood's most renowned clans.

Sylvester Stallone’s other ventures

Sylvester Stallone's influence extends beyond acting. He co-founded Balboa Productions, a film production studio, and has been part of various ventures such as singing on soundtracks, boxing promotion through Tiger Eye Productions.

Sylvester Stallone’s House

Stallone's opulent mansion in Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, is a testament to his success. The 3.5-acre property with a 20,000 square-foot home has been listed for a substantial amount, reflecting the luxury associated with Stallone's lifestyle.

