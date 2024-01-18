What Is Sylvester Stallone's net worth in 2024? Exploring how much money did the actor make from Expendables 3
Sylvester Stallone, an iconic figure in Hollywood, has carved a legendary career as an actor, screenwriter, director, and producer. As of 2024, Stallone's net worth is estimated to be a staggering $400 million, showcasing his influence and financial success in the entertainment industry. We delve into various aspects of Stallone's life, including his earnings from films, his ventures beyond the silver screen, and glimpses into his personal and real estate life.
What is Sylvester Stallone’s net worth in 2024? - $400 Million (Estimated)
Sylvester Stallone, the legendary Hollywood actor, boasts an estimated net worth of $400 million as of 2024. This substantial wealth reflects his multifaceted career in the film industry and various successful ventures.
Sylvester Stallone’s age and height
At 77 years old, Sylvester Stallone stands at a height of 5 feet 9 inches. Born on July 6, 1946, in New York City, Stallone's presence in both stature and career achievements continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
How much money did Sylvester Stallone make from The Expendables 3?
Sylvester Stallone was paid $15 million for his role in The Expendables 3. This substantial amount underscores his financial success in the film industry, especially in action movies. It reflects his continued prominence and the significant value he brings to major film projects.
Sylvester Stallone’s Salary
|
Date
|
Category
|
Description
|
Amount
|
2013
|
Salary
|
The Expendables 3 salary
|
$15,000,000
|
2012
|
Asset
|
Escape Plan salary
|
$10,000
|
2012
|
Salary
|
Escape Plan salary
|
$35,000,000
|
2011
|
Salary
|
Bullet to the Head salary
|
$15,000,000
|
2011
|
Salary
|
The Expendables 2 salary
|
$12,000,000
|
2007
|
Asset
|
The value of Stallone's Lakeside home in Thousand Oaks, California
|
$4,850
|
2001
|
Salary
|
D-Tox salary
|
$20,000,000
|
2001
|
Lawsuit Settlement
|
Amount he received for the damages after suing his former business manager, Kenneth Starr, for giving him bad business advice
|
$17,000,000
|
2000
|
Salary
|
Driven salary
|
$20,000,000
|
1999
|
Sale of Asset
|
Amount earned from the sale of Stallone's Miami villa after being on the market for two years
|
$24,000,000
|
1998
|
Sale of Asset
|
The value of Beverly Hills mansion owned by Sylvester Stallone which he sold for $16.2 million in 1999
|
$16,200,000
|
1996
|
Salary
|
Payment received for doing Cop Land in 1997 (Includes Backend Royalties)
|
$60,000,000
|
1995
|
Salary
|
Daylight salary
|
$17,500,000
|
1994
|
Salary
|
Assassins salary
|
$15,000,000
|
1994
|
Salary
|
Judge Dredd salary
|
$15,000,000
|
1993
|
Salary
|
The Specialist salary
|
$12,000,000
|
1992
|
Salary
|
Demolition Man salary
|
$15,000,000
|
1992
|
Salary
|
Cliffhanger salary
|
$15,000,000
|
1990
|
Salary
|
Oscar salary
|
$15,000,000
|
1989
|
Salary
|
Rocky V salary
|
$15,000,000
|
1988
|
Salary
|
Lock Up salary
|
$15,000,000
|
1988
|
Salary
|
Tango & Cash salary
|
$15,000,000
|
1987
|
Salary
|
Rambo III salary
|
$16,000,000
|
1986
|
Salary
|
Over the Top salary
|
$12,000,000
|
1985
|
Salary
|
Cobra salary
|
$13,000,000
|
1984
|
Salary
|
Rocky IV salary
|
$12,000,000
|
1983
|
Salary
|
Rhinestore salary
|
$4,000,000
|
1982
|
Sponsorship
|
Sponsored Placement of B&W Products in his films paid $250k upfront, and $50k per subsequent project.
|
$500,000
|
1982
|
Salary
|
Staying Alive salary
|
$10,000,000
|
1981
|
Salary
|
First Blood salary
|
$7,000,000
|
1981
|
Salary
|
Rocky III salary
|
$3,500,000
|
1975
|
Salary
|
Rocky salary
|
$23,000
|
1974
|
Salary
|
Death Race 2000 Salary (700$)
|
$700,000
|
1969
|
Salary
|
The Party at Kitty and Stud's Salary (200$)
|
$200,000
|
1969
|
Salary
|
The Italian Stallion salary
|
$200,000
Sylvester Stallone’s documentary and reality show
Sylvester Stallone's life takes center stage in two separate projects—a documentary titled Sly and a reality show aptly named The Family Stallone. These pieces give an in-depth look into Stallone's personal and professional journey. Sly delves deep into the iconic actor's life, providing a comprehensive look at his illustrious career, the challenges he faced, and the pivotal moments that shaped his trajectory. On the other hand, The Family Stallone invites audiences into the daily lives of Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet. This reality show captures the dynamics of the Stallone household, offering a lighthearted yet insightful glimpse into the complexities of navigating family life while being part of one of Hollywood's most renowned clans.
Sylvester Stallone’s other ventures
Sylvester Stallone's influence extends beyond acting. He co-founded Balboa Productions, a film production studio, and has been part of various ventures such as singing on soundtracks, boxing promotion through Tiger Eye Productions.
Sylvester Stallone’s House
Stallone's opulent mansion in Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, is a testament to his success. The 3.5-acre property with a 20,000 square-foot home has been listed for a substantial amount, reflecting the luxury associated with Stallone's lifestyle.
