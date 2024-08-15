What is Tay-Gating? Find Out as Taylor Swift Fans Are Warned Against It at Her Concert in Wembley

The iconic pop star Taylor Swift’s fans who do not have tickets to her upcoming London Eras Tour shows are being asked to avoid gathering outside Wembley Stadium. The practice known as Tay-Gating, where fans without tickets gather outside to listen to the music, is not permitted for her five Wembley concerts starting August 15.

Thursday, Aug. 15. Wembley Stadium's website notes that only ticket holders or those visiting the merchandise store should visit the stadium to avoid disturbing residents and businesses. "To ensure safe entry and exit, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium." The venue also stated that anyone without a ticket would be asked to leave.

Taylor Swift performed at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium for three nights in June. Recently, about 50,000 fans gathered and camped out in the hills behind the Olympiastadion in Munich during her Eras Tour last month. After her shows in Munich, Swift, 34, acknowledged the extra fans on Instagram, noting that while 74,000 people attended each night, another 50,000 listened from the hillside park behind the stadium.

Billboard Music Award winner Taylor Swift expressed her gratitude for fans who participated in her Munich shows from afar, saying the joy and unexpected memories moved her this tour created. Swift's return to the stage in London follows the cancellation of her Vienna concerts on August 8-10 due to an alleged terror threat. Authorities arrested two men on August 7 in connection with the planned attack, with a third suspect arrested the next day.

Before Taylor Swift’s London shows, Wembley Stadium announced that everyone will be checked before entry and that no weapons are allowed. The Metropolitan Police stated that the alleged terror plot in Vienna won’t affect the London shows, assuring that there is no indication of any impact. They also noted that London venues host many high-profile events safely each year. Swift will be supported by Paramore, Griff, and Suki Waterhouse at her shows, which continue until August 20.

