Blake Lively Wants Taylor Swift To Have 47 Hours Long Eras Tour Concert With All Songs; Here’s What Actress Says

Blake Lively is cheering on her friend, Taylor Swift, to increase the time limit for her Eras Tour concert. Lively, who is busy promoting her latest film, It Ends With Us, speaks dearly about the Grammy-winning singer while making an appearance on the BBC's Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

The actress has attended Swift’s Eras Tour at various locations, and like the fans and other celebrities, Lively had a great time dancing and crooning and wished that the concert went on for a little longer. The Gossip Girl alum showered praise on Swift during the game segment of the interview.

The game of Unpopular Opinions had the media portal pick up a call from an unknown number, who gave him an unpopular opinion. The anonymous man stated that, according to him, Taylor Swift’s Love Story should not be a part of the Eras Tour.

Lively responded, “Ooh, that’s rough.” She further added, “You just hate happiness or joy, or just your ears? You don’t like your ears?” Meanwhile, the caller revealed that he does not hate the song but believes there are better songs on the musician’s album.

The speaker claimed, "I think it's a really good song, but I just think another song from Fearless should thrive in the spotlight." The caller continued, "I think it's on there because it's so well-known, but I think a less-known one should have its time."

Lively quipped with her opinion as soon as the speaker took a pause to respond. The actress shared, "Honestly, I wish the tour and the concert were just like 47 hours long so that all the songs could be played at all times. So my popular opinion is that all, like yes." The IF star added that all the songs from beginning to end should be performed during the tour.

As for the show put on by Taylor Swift across the world usually spans from three to four hours. The musician plays nearly 44 to 46 songs in a row. Lively, along with her husband and kids, attended Swift's show in Madrid. The mother of four was also seen enjoying herself with James and Inez during the concert in Philadelphia.

Taylor Swift is set to perform next at Wembley Stadium on August 15. As for Blake Lively, the actress is praised by the audience for her performance in It Ends With Us, which is currently running in theaters.

