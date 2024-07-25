Paramore's Lead Singer Hayley Williams Reveals She Finds Stan Wars 'Annoying'; Shares She's Happy Her Band is Not in 'Pop World'

On July 23, Hayley Williams took to Instagram Stories to address her feelings about stan wars—fandom conflicts that have become a prevalent issue online. The Paramore frontwoman, who is 35, expressed her relief that her band isn’t entangled in the pop industry’s competitive landscape, which often fuels these online battles.

In her first Instagram Story, Williams explained why she finds stan wars "annoying." She shared her contentment with Paramore’s current position outside the pop sphere, allowing her to enjoy the music released this year without the stress of industry-related conflicts. She noted, “We’re so glad Paramore is not in the pop world anymore. I guess that’s why I can only enjoy the good stuff that has come out this year. I’m so sorry to some of y’all that must be tough.”

She added, “Witnessing stan wars makes me so happy Paramore is not really in the pop world. I just get to enjoy the good s--- that comes out this year and I’m sorry some of y’all can’t—that’s gotta be damn tough.”

Williams subsequently posted several videos on the topic, which have since been privatized but were captured by fans and shared on Reddit. Her comments highlight her perspective on the negative aspects of fandom conflicts and her satisfaction with being distanced from such drama.

Hayley Williams dishes on why Stan Wars annoy her and cheers Paramore's distance from pop world

After the first night of the Eras Tour in Hamburg, Hayley Williams went backstage for a rapid costume switch, only to deliver her meaningful speech.

“Something I’ve been thinking about a lot, and why I don’t love it [the internet]... Especially in the music world, like when it comes to, like, music, whether it’s the pop girls or any scene. People only give a f--- about numbers now, and stats. And that is so lame. It’s very fun; don’t get me wrong. It’s sick. We’ve had a No. 1 album and top this and that albums, yes. That s--- is great,” Williams said.

Once she changed into a sweatshirt, she continued, “But I just remember a time when that was not so important, and that also wasn’t like a gotcha for a stan-war type of situation. Anyway, I just think it’s f---ing annoying. On my side of the internet, which is basically not really the internet, I just get to support all the pop girls. Maybe that’s privilege. because I’m not a pop girl, but I just think everyone should cool it and let people make really great music and s---."

As her closing remarks, she stated that she was over it.

Paramore gears up for final European tour stops with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Paramore is currently on the road as part of the Eras Tour in Europe. They’re gearing up for their final show in Hamburg, Germany, tonight. After that, they’ll head to Munich’s Olympiastadion for performances on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.

The band will wrap up their European tour with a fifth and final show alongside Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, August 20.

