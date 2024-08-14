'It Must Suck': Post Malone on Why He Does Not Want A Career Like Taylor Swift

Post Malone is one of the most talented artists in the music industry who has done a few great collaborations with popular musicians. Recently, he worked with Taylor Swift on her 11th record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department, and gained a lot of appreciation. However, when it comes to enjoying the superstardom, Malone keeps himself away from it.

Malone has quite a massive follower base on Instagram, and over the years of his career, there have been a lot of times when he could easily bask in the glory of success. But he chose to shy away and draw a line from achieving the peaks of his success.

In an interview with the New York Times, Post Malone talked about all the security measures that artists with massive levels of fame have to take to protect themselves. According to him, while shooting their chart-topping song, Fortnight from The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift had to hide under "an umbrella and drapes" to go over a golf cart to reach on-set so that the drones don’t get any footage of her.

On the other hand, he recalled another incident from one of his collaborations with Beyonce. For the ‘LEVII’S JEANS’ track, he was sent by one of her representatives to his compound in Utah to make sure there were no leaks. He said in the conversation with the New York Times, “I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck. That’s so much pressure."

Malone further shared, that he’s just "just honored to be in these people’s vicinity.” For his collaboration with Queen Bey, he never met with her in the studio. They coordinated via text to keep their song a secret, and recalling the incident, he said, "It was terrifying.”

In the same interview, the Circles singer talked about his soon-to-be-released country music album, F-1 Trillion which he has been teasing for a long time. The album will be released on August 16. Talking about the singer’s skills in the country music genre, his guitarist Derek Wells said, "He’s not playing dress-up here. In this moment that the genre is having, a lot of us are used to so-and-so is making a country project right now, and we’ve seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to those. I’ve watched [Malone] very much ask permission to be in this genre. He’s doing everything right."

Even though Post Malone has great respect for Taylor Swift and Beyonce, he can never bask in the glory of his spotlight. What are your thoughts about the singer’s reasons for distancing himself from the stardom? Will he ever learn to handle the constant scrutiny of the audience like Taylor and Beyonce? Let us know in the comments.

