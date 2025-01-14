What Is the Beef Between Jim Jones and Cam'ron? Feud Explored as Duo Clash on Social Media

On Monday, January 13, during an episode of the talk show It Is What It Is, Cam’ron criticized Jim Jones, adding to the feud the two have been entangled in since last month. In December, the former accused the latter of betraying him by performing at a 50 Cent concert on the YouTube talk show Talk With Flee. In response, Jones slammed Kill Cam on Justin Laboy’s Respectfully podcast on January 6, asking him to “get off [his] d***,” which led to Cam’ron’s latest response.

For the record, both rappers have been part of a hip-hop group called The Diplomats, also known as Dipset. The group was originally composed of Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Freaky Zekey. In 1999, rapper Juelz Santana joined the trio.

The beef between the two aforementioned Dipset bandmates began in December when 50 Cent joined the latter during an episode of his YouTube show Talk with Flee, published on December 10, 2024. During the episode, the two members reflected on their longstanding feud from the late 2000s.

Cam’ron recalled the time when 50 Cent invited Jim Jones and Juelz Santana to a NYC show in 2007. Describing the move as “devious,” Cam opined that he felt betrayed by the stunt from his fellow Diplomats. However, he went on to claim that it was a clever decision.

Jim Jones reacted to the betrayal remark during Justin Laboy’s podcast on January 6. “Them n***as be on my d*ck. Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my d*ck!” he said in part. Jones claimed that 50 Cent was offering him a chance to perform in front of thousands of fans, an opportunity he didn’t want to miss.

“I seen the sh*t wasn’t going right, so I started doing what Jim Jones needed to do for Jim Jones ’cause the n***a that was supposed to be the don wasn’t taking care of the Capo. It started feeling like the Gotti movie, ya heard?” he added, further expressing that even if Cam’ron knew about his performance with 50 Cent, he wouldn’t have been able to stop him, since he is the master of his own destiny.

Cam’ron added to the public discourse on Monday, replying to Jones in the latest episode of his talk show.

"I never needed nowhere to stay. You act like n****s were on your couch. You were a fan. You begged us, you were a fan. A fan. We didn't grow up with you. I am from 140th and Lennox... You were fanned out and begged n***s to come to your house after you heard all these mixtapes. That's how you got in," he said.

Hip-hop sleuths are now anticipating a reply from Jones to add to the developing beef between the bandmates.

