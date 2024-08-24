What Is the Controversy Around Mel Gibson’s Passion of Christ Series? Timeline Explained

Mel Gibson was once one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. With his rugged looks, undeniable talent, and hit movies, he has his own fanbase around the world. But along with this, his career is also marked with controversy. Gibson’s 2004 film The Passion of the Christ is perhaps the most controversial project he has ever done.

This project received many intense reactions to its portrayal of the final hours of Jesus Christ’s life. And now he is planning a sequel to The Passion of the Christ. This has left many wondering if is it wise of him to revisit such a divisive topic.

The OG Passion of the Christ was a controversial hit

The Passion of the Christ, released in 2004, was a massive box-office success. But it was also one of the most divisive films of the time. The film depicted the last 12 hours of Jesus Christ’s life in brutal detail. Some liked it for strongly showing religious history. But others didn’t like its graphic violence and felt it had anti-Semitic hints.

Critics argue that Gibson’s film shows too much pain and suffering. Other than that, the film should have focused on the love and hope central to Christian teachings. The film also contains historical and biblical errors. For example, it shows Jesus killing a serpent in the Garden of Gethsemane and being mocked by a demonic baby.

These moments are not even mentioned in the Bible. People claimed that these additions led many to doubt the film’s accuracy. Despite this, the movie was a big hit and made USD 600 million worldwide. It also showed that Gibson was willing to take on controversial topics.

Accusations of Anti-Semitism

One major criticism of The Passion of the Christ is its alleged anti-Semitism. The film shows Jewish leaders as mainly responsible for Jesus’ crucifixion. Both the Jewish and Christian communities were disappointed with this. The backlash was so severe that Gibson had trouble getting the film distributed. The Vatican was also involved, with mixed reports about whether Pope John Paul II supported the film.

A troubled past

Gibson’s downfall began in 2006 with a DUI arrest in Malibu, where he made strongly anti-Semitic remarks. After this incident, some voicemails were leaked in which he used racist and misogynistic language toward his ex-partner, Oksana Grigorieva. This ruined his public image. Though he tried apologizing several times, all these impacted his reputation.

Despite this, some supporters, like Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster, have asked the public to move on. They claimed that everyone makes mistakes. Also, these events showed a man struggling with substance abuse and deep-seated prejudices. Although Gibson has been sober for over 14 years, his reputation remains damaged. Many people find it hard to forgive and forget, especially because of the severity of his past.

Gibson re-entered the film industry

Gibson slowly returned to the film industry, taking roles in action movies that were aimed at a niche audience. While these roles were entertaining, they didn’t receive the critical praise his earlier work did.

His connection to his father’s ultra-conservative Catholic group and his controversial views on stem cell research and government intervention have made his public image more complicated.

The return of the controversial story

Creating a sequel to The Passion of the Christ is risky. The original film was very violent and had claims of anti-semitism, which makes the sequel controversial

And now the controversy grows with Jim Caviezel, who will play Jesus again in the sequel. Caviezel’s recent roles, like in Sound of Freedom, are connected to ultra-conservative conspiracy theories. This makes his new collaboration with Gibson even more controversial.

