'The Elon Musk of Cinema': Robert Downey Jr. Says For Jon Favreau Amid MCU Return

Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau have been colleagues and best buddies for a long time now. Downey Jr. and Favreau first collaborated on the movie Iron Man in 2008, which marked the beginning of the MCU. After that, Favreau directed Iron Man 2 and has been an executive producer on every film featuring Tony Stark, occasionally appearing on-screen as Happy Hogan. The two always credit each other for the success of the Iron Man films.

During his recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Chatter Podcast Robert Downey Jr. attempted to praise Jon Favreau by comparing him with Elon Musk. However, the internet has misconstrued his words as a subtle insult.

Downey Jr. appeared as a guest on the podcast to discuss his successful HBO series, The Sympathizer, and his unexpected MCU return as Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. During the conversation, Downey Jr. shared his thoughts on his friendship and collaborations with Favreau. He then went on to say that Favreau is "the Elon Musk of cinema”. “He’s always been a tech friendly guy... as evident by [his projects],” Downey explained.

A user on X wrote “I don’t think RDJ meant to diss Favreau, but that’s like the worst comparison you could make”

Another wrote, “TAKE IT BACK ROBERT THAT’S NOT THE COMPARISON YOU WANT TO MAKE”

One hilariously commented, “It’s like he’s already trying to channel the mannerisms of Victor Von Doom by saying the most evil things possible”

Advertisement

While Downey Jr. may have commented innocuously as a compliment towards his tech-enthusiast friend, some Favreau fans did not take it very well, considering that Elon Musk is infamous for his controversial remarks on X.

Favreau and Downey hung out with Musk when preparing for Iron Man, and even got a tour of SpaceX from the co-founder himself. Downey mentioned in a 2015 interview with Bloomberg that Elon was likely someone Tony socialized with and went on adventures.

"Elon was someone Tony probably hung out with and partied with, or more likely they went on some weird jungle trek together to drink concoctions with the shamans,” He said. Musk even made a cameo in the sequel, 2010's Iron Man 2.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Upcoming Return to the MCU

Robert Downey Jr. is all set to return in a brand-new role in the upcoming Avengers films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, to be released in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Marvel Studios revealed the titles of the movie at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. However, Downey Jr. will be appearing, not as the superhero Tony Stark, but as the supervillain Doom.

Advertisement

Downey starred in the MCU for over a decade, starting with Iron Man in 2008. His final performance was in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where his character, Tony Stark, sacrificed himself for the greater good in the fight against Thanos. After taking the world by storm with his superhero character, Iron Man, fans didn't expect to see him as a villain in the same franchise. However, it will be interesting to see how he transitions himself into the new role and wins the hearts of MCU fans once again.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars, one year later, on May 7, 2027.

ALSO READ: Halle Berry Exits Ryan Murphy's Legal Drama All's Fair: Here's Why