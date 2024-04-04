What Jennifer Did Documentary: Chilling Story Behind A Girl Who Orchestrated Her Parents Murder

A new documentary on Netflix titled What Jennifer Did takes a deep dive into the chilling case of Jennifer Pan, a Canadian woman who orchestrated a horrifying crime by hiring a hitman to kill her parents. This film unveils the shocking sequence of events that unfolded in Jennifer's life, revealing the complex story of deception and family betrayal.

What's the story behind the What Jennifer Did documentary?

Jennifer Pan grew up as the daughter of Vietnamese refugees, Huei Hann and Bich Ha Pan, in an upscale neighborhood of Markham, Canada. Her parents, believing her to be an exemplary student, held high hopes for her future. However, beneath the facade of academic success, Jennifer led a double life, weaving a web of lies to maintain the illusion of achievement.

Directed by Jenny Popplewell, known for her work on American Murder: The Family Next Door, the documentary meticulously examines Jennifer's elaborate ruse. It delves into her intricate fabrications, including false claims of earning a scholarship to Ryerson University in Toronto, proficiency in figure skating and piano, and a purported career in pharmacy. Despite her parents' unwavering trust, Jennifer's facade began to crumble when they discovered her romantic involvement with Daniel Wong, a drug dealer.

Faced with her parents' disapproval of her relationship with Wong, Jennifer devised a sinister plan to rid herself of their interference. She enlisted Wong and other accomplices to orchestrate a staged home invasion, intending to eliminate her parents and collect a substantial inheritance.

On the night of November 8, 2010, Jennifer made a frantic 911 call, alleging that intruders had shot her parents and fled the scene. While her mother tragically succumbed to her injuries, her father miraculously survived despite being seriously wounded.

The documentary provides a chilling insight into the subsequent investigation, featuring police interrogation footage and interviews with detectives and acquaintances of the Pan family. Jennifer's meticulous planning and manipulation of those around her come to light as authorities unveil the truth behind the staged home invasion.

Where is Jennifer Pan now?

Despite maintaining her innocence, Jennifer was ultimately subjected to a life sentence of 25 years with no chance of parole in conviction of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. Her accomplices, including Daniel Wong, David Mylvaganam, Lenford Crawford, and Eric Carty, received life sentences for their roles in the crime.

What Jennifer Did offers a compelling portrayal of one of Canada's most notorious criminal cases, exploring themes of deception, familial dynamics, and the pursuit of justice. The movie is scheduled for release on Netflix on April 10, 2024.

