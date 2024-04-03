Halsey Dating History: Exploring The Closer Hitmaker's Relationships Over The Year

Halsey definitely has a type. The singer who goes by pronouns she/they has publically dated several musicians over the years, some of whom also inspired her body of work. To name a few, Halsey's song Him and I is reported to be about their relationship with G-Eazy, their debut EP Room 93 is rumored to be about their first public relationship with Matty Healy, and more.

The Closer singer, after breaking up with their ex-boyfriend and the father of their son, Alev Aydin, in April 2023, appears to have moved on. She is currently reported to be dating Avan Jogia. The pair seemingly made their relationship Instagram official in October last year by posting a carousel of pictures featuring snaps of each other.

Today, we're diving deep into the romantic journey of the beloved crooner, exploring every public relationship they've had in detail

Halsey’s dating history is explored below!

Matty Healy — Halsey’s muse for her first EP according to fan theories

Halsey’s first public relationship can be traced back to her time with the 1975 frontman, Matty Healy. The two never confirmed or denied their relationship, though. Don't know about the inspiration behind Halsey’s music in Room 93, but if fan theories are to be beloved, Halsey at least named their debut EP after a hotel room she and Healy had shared.

Speaking vaguely of their relationship with Billboard in 2015, Halsey said, “We’re both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other. I spent a lot of time watching him, and he spent a lot of time loving being watched.”

But, but, but, “If you think he's the first red wine-drinking, pretty boy rocker in skinny jeans I've been associated with, you're out of your f—ing mind,” Halsey added.

Before their Billboard interview, though, there was Halsey's 2014 interview with All Things Go, where they said, “When I first started writing I was a huge fan of this band called The 1975. I went to see them in concert, bought tickets, met Matty, and in a weird way he's been influential to me just because of his lack of care.”

Lido — The executive producer of their album Badlands

The Without Me singer dated the Norwegian record producer for a while in 2015.

Halsey shared in a 2017 interview with Dazed that she and Lido had collaborated on their respective albums about each other, even after their split.

“Well, both of our albums [are] kind of a chronicle of our breakup,” Halsey told the publication. “He put out an album called Everything last year, and I put out hopeless fountain kingdom. We were both heavily involved in these albums."

Speaking of maintaining a professional relationship with each other post their split, Halsey said, “Were there moments when we were in the studio where we absolutely f—ing hated each other? For sure. But also, working together kind of reminds you that from a human perspective, you care about this person more than what your romantic relationship indicated.”

Machine Gun Kelly - No Titles and No Lables!

In 2017, Halsey began dating MGK, after they met on the set of Showtime's Roadies. During their time together, the duo did not shy away from posting about each other on social media.

Additionally, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also opened up about their relationship with Rolling Stone in 2017, saying, “I won't comment exactly on titles or labels or anything, but what I will say is I feel 16 again.”

Not much is known about the timeline of their breakup. However, the duo did get back together professionally, collaborating on the 2020 song Forget Me Too.

G-Eazy — The iconic Him and I duo

Halsey and G-Eazy began seeing each other in 2017 and the same year, the rapper told Paper that the two met at a party.

“We could talk for hours endlessly,” G-Eazy told the magazine. “She's been through a lot in her personal life, in her professional life. It shocks me all the time that she's as young as she is, because even I'll forget sometimes and think she's my age and forget that she's five years younger.”

The former flames dated on and off for a little over two years before calling it quits for good in October 2018. Well, at least we have their song Him and I to remember them by.

Yungblud — Halsey slid into his DMs

In 2018, Halsey began dating English musician Yungblud, after they slid into his DMs and bonded over their shared love for music.

During their relationship, Halsey and Yungblud collaborated on the song 11 Minutes and shared a passionate kiss in its music video.

The couple, however, broke up soon, and this time, Halsey addressed their split on Twitter.

“Sometimes. people just break up,” they wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ed up. sometimes. it just happens. because life is constantly changing. and adults stay friends and move on.”

Evan Peters — After publicly crushing on the actor for years, Halsey at last dated him

Halsey and the American Horror Story actor began dating in 2019, and their relationship was confirmed after their joint outing to Six Flags Magic Mountain in September. The couple eventually made their first red carpet appearance at the 100th episode party for the aforementioned show in October 2019.

In March 2020, however, Halsey removed all pictures of Peters from her Instagram, suggesting that they had broken up.

Alev Aydin — Halsey and Aydin went from friends to lovers, and then co-parents

Halsey and Aydin were spotted together in LA in October 2020. Halsey later revealed to Allure that they'd been friends for four years before they got romantically involved.

“Alev and I have been really good friends for four years,” they told the publication in July 2021. “And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic, and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with.’ A lot of people had opinions about that.”

In January 2021, Halsey announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post, which Aydin shared on his Instagram story. The couple became parents to a son, Ender Ridley Aydin, on July 14, 2021.

In April 2023, after three years together, Aydin and Halsey’s relationship came to an end.

Avan Jogia — Instagram official!

Halsey and Avan Jogia were spotted kissing on a date in Los Angeles in September 2023, thus sparking romance rumors. A month later, Halsey shared photos of the pair on Instagram in various Holloween costumes.