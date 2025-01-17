What To Watch As Jim Carrey Turns 63; Stream These 6 Classics Of The Iconic Actor

Jim Carrey has been hailed as one of the finest energetic slapstick performers, a comedy genre he popularized in the 90s. However, the actor has not only delivered comedy hits but garnered love for his performances in serious genres.

After taking a break from acting, Carrey returned to reprise his role as Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the latest version of Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. In honor of the Canadian actor turning 63 on January 17, we celebrate his timeless filmography with a list of his must-watch classic movies. Check it out!

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Prime Video)

Although the holiday season is over, you can relive the Christmas spirit with Carrey’s all-time favorite classic. The actor’s impeccable comedic timing earned him a Golden Globes nomination.

Dumb and Dumber (Netflix)

Back to one of Carrey’s classic comedies! In this film, he teamed up with Jeff Daniels to play simple-minded best friends who take a trip to Aspen, Colorado. This movie not only highlighted Daniels’ range as an actor but also established Carrey as a star, drawing box office numbers.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Netflix)

This was a major switch from Carrey's mainstream comedy films. The actor plays a fully dramatic and serious character, the lovelorn Joel Barish, who undergoes a procedure to forget memories of his relationship with Kate Winslet's Clementine. The film's director reportedly prohibited him from improvising lines, bringing a new side to his acting process.

The Mask (Netflix)

Whenever Carrey puts on green prosthetics for a film, you know it's going to be a hit! In this blockbuster fantasy comedy, he played a mild-mannered man who becomes a shapeshifter after wearing a wooden mask he discovered lying around. The actor seamlessly executed the switch between his character's somber real-life personality and the extroverted maniac person with the mask.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Netflix)

Another 1994 film of Carrey that earned a cult following was this mystery-comedy. This year proved to be the most successful one for the actor as he delivered three massive hits, The Mask, Ace Ventura, and Dumb and Dumber, one after another.

He played Ace Ventura, a private detective who specializes in finding lost animals and who is tasked to find the abducted mascot of the Miami Dolphins. Carrey reprised his iconic role in the 1995 sequel Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

The Truman Show (Prime Video)

Let’s end the list with a special mention! This movie is another example of Carrey’s acclaimed work in a genre distinct from his mainstream style. In the sci-fi-comedy, he played Truman Burbank, a man whose life has been broadcast to the world without his realization.

The film was considered a modern commentary on the world of reality TV and surveillance at the time. Moreover, Carrey’s portrayal of Truman was considered that year’s biggest Oscar snub.