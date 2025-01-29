What to Watch on Peacock: 6 Best Period Dramas to Catch This Winter Season

There is something compelling about period dramas that just attracts one — the grand romances, ornate costumes, and lavish historical settings all somehow transport us to another era. Peacock offers a warm and cozy collection of several period dramas you would love to catch this winter season instead of the cold.

Here's what to watch on Peacock: 6 best period dramas for this winter season:

1. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Academy Award winner Colin Firth plays the role of Dr. Jim Swire in this British mini-series, in which he relentlessly pursues the truth about what happened to him after his daughter was killed with everyone else when Pan Am Flight 103 was destroyed by a terrorist attack in 1988.

The mini-series has run for five episodes and received immense praise for Colin Firth's performance.

2. War and Peace (La guerra y la paz)

This epic historical drama traces the lives of five aristocratic families during the last days of Imperial Russia. As Napoleon's army approaches, these families undergo profound change and personal transformation.

The show stars Lily James, Paul Dano, and James Norton and masterfully captures the grandeur, romance, and turmoil of 19th-century Russia.

3. Little Women

Not to be confused with Greta Gerwig's movie, this TV mini-series is also an excellent dramatization of Louisa May Alcott's novel. It stars Maya Hawke, Kathryn Newton, Dylan Baker, and more.

The official description reads, "It is about the lives of the four March sisters during the American Civil War as they learn to navigate love, loss, and the trials of growing up."

4. Beecham House

Set in 1795 Delhi, this British period drama tells the story of John Beecham, a war veteran of the East India Company, who wishes to establish a refuge for his family.

This short-lived six-part series by Gurinder Chadha revolves around colonialism and political tensions.

5. Bleak House

This adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Bleak House unearths the injustices in 19th-century England's legal system.

With a fabulous cast that includes Anna Maxwell Martin, Carey Mulligan, and Denis Lawson, the mystery, drama, and social critique blend together seamlessly.

6. Downton Abbey

This highly acclaimed historical drama traces the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants from 1912 to 1926. It covers all the major historical events, such as World War I, the Spanish influenza epidemic, and the changing British social order.

Downton Abbey became a global phenomenon, earning numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and multiple Emmys.