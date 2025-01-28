What to Watch on Netflix: 6 Comedy Specials to Catch this Week for a Fun Night In

Netflix has established itself as a leader in comedy, offering audiences an endless selection of stand-up specials to satisfy every kind of humor fan. When you're unsure of what to watch on Netflix, trust these six comedy specials to bring fun to your night in.

The streaming platform features rising stars while also showcasing industry veterans, delivering groundbreaking performances that are not only entertaining but often challenge the format of comedy.

Here's a list of 6 comedy specials to catch this week on Netflix for a fun night in:

1. Bo Burnham: Inside (2021)

A comedy special like no other, Bo Burnham: Inside was shot during the pandemic and blends creativity with introspection. It features a mix of dark humor, reflections on mental health, and commentary on the crises of modern life.

2. Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (2019)

Ronny Chieng delivers a hard-hitting and irreverent set on racial politics and cultural differences, sharpened by his keen satire. With his sharp wit, Chieng highlights American peculiarities and inconsistencies, leaving audiences with plenty of laughs throughout the show.

3. Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020)

Taylor Tomlinson charms audiences with honesty and humor as she delves into universal themes reflected in the title of her special. She explores the quarter-life crisis of being in her mid-20s, navigating the pressures of both youth and adulthood with relatable wit and charm.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 6 Best Shows to Watch on Hulu in January 2025

4. Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (2018)

A revolutionary special that combines humor with socially potent commentary, Nanette is Hannah Gadsby's masterpiece. It explores unflinching honesty and raw emotional depth, examining trauma, identity, and the nature of comedy itself.

5. Anthony Jeselnik: Thoughts and Prayers (2015)

Anthony Jeselnik is a dark humor specialist who pushes boundaries as far as they can go, socially speaking. Thoughts and Prayers is the embodiment of his trademark style: unapologetic, provocative, and laced with wicked one-liners

6. John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018)

John Mulaney's set will have you captivated and arrested by impeccable storytelling, humor, and pacing woven with the perfection of wit and charm along with superb writing.

Watch these 6 stand-up comedy specials for a laughter-filled night in, now streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: What To Watch On Peacock: 6 Best Dramas To Start This January 2025