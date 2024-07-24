What Was Clint Eastwood's Girlfriend Christina Sandera's Cause of Death? Report Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The news about the death of Christina Sandera, who dated Clint Eastwood, shocked everyone. She died at the age of 61. Now, the reason behind her passing has been revealed. Read ahead to know what it was.

What was Christina Sandera’s cause of death?

As per the New York Post’s report, a representative for the Monterey County Health Department told the outlet that the longtime girlfriend of the legendary actor, Christina, died as a result of a heart attack.

According to the publication, her death’s immediate cause was recorded on her death certificate as cardiac arrhythmia, which is an irregularity in the timing or pattern of the heartbeat. Another ailment that contributed to her demise was atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, per the outlet.

The Academy Award-winning actor gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter after her death, saying, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."

Both individuals started dating in 2014, and they were spotted grocery shopping in June of that same year, per the Daily Mail.

As per People’s article, they made their debut as a couple on the red carpet during the 2015 Academy Awards, when the legendary actor’s film American Sniper was nominated in six categories.

Post this, the couple had arrived together for multiple high-profile events, including the Director's Guild of America and the Cannes Film Festival.

More about Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera’s relationship

According to the outlet, the actor met Sandera when she worked as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel by the Sea, California, where he has lived for multiple decades.

Although many have seen the pair attend various glamorous events together, they had managed to keep their relationship private. Sandera has herself kept a low profile, as not much information is available about her in public.

Eastwood was married twice before he started dating Sandera. His first marriage was with a model, Maggie Johnson, from 1953 to 1987.

He was then married to news reporter Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2004. Apart from his marriages, he has also been in high-profile relationships, which indices his long-term relationship with Titanic actress Frances Fisher and his co-star Sondra Locke from The Gauntlet.

With his previous partners, he has birthed eight children, including Scott Earwood, who is also an actor.

