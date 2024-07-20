Clint Eastwood's Longtime Girlfriend Christina Sandera Dies at Age 61; Here's What We Know

Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood’s girlfriend of nearly a decade, has passed away at the age of 61. Eastwood, 94, expressed his sorrow through a statement, saying, "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much." As of now, the cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Clint Eastwood met Christina Sandera at his Hotel

Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera were known for their preference for privacy and avoided public exposure of their relationship. They first met when Sandera worked as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Sandera, who shunned the limelight and did not have social media accounts, chose to lead a private life alongside Eastwood.

The couple lived quietly in Carmel-by-the-Sea, where Eastwood had previously served as mayor. While Sandera occasionally accompanied Eastwood, their first significant public appearance as a couple was at the 2015 Oscars. That year, Eastwood’s film American Sniper was nominated for six awards, and Sandera joined him for the event, marking their debut as a public couple.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Thrilled Beyond Belief’: Brie Larson Reacts To Her Emmy Nomination For Lessons In Chemistry

Clint Eastwood's Low-Key Romance with Christina Sandera: From Oscars to Grocery Stores

Despite their first official appearance as a couple at the Oscars in 2015, Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera were seen together in public as early as June 2014, when they were photographed grocery shopping, according to the Daily Mail. Over the years, they made several public appearances, including watching Eastwood’s film Sully at the Directors Guild of America in 2016 and attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

Advertisement

Sandera also accompanied Eastwood and his family members to the premiere of The Mule in 2018. Among the attendees were Eastwood’s children, his granddaughter, and his first wife, Maggie Johnson.

In a May 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, Scott Eastwood discussed plans for celebrating his father’s 90th birthday. "We're going to do just a family thing," Scott, 38, said at the time. "Very calm, very mellow. He doesn't like birthdays. He's just sort of like, 'I don't want to do birthdays' … We'll sneak a cake in there, definitely. He probably won't like it, but we'll put one in."

ALSO READ: Did you know that Noor Alfallah dated Clint Eastwood, Mick Jagger before Al Pacino? Here’s her dating history