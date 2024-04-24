Does Clint Eastwood Have Social Media Accounts? Here's What His Rep Had To Say

Clint Eastwood, the legendary actor and filmmaker at the sprightly age of 93, isn't one to scroll through social media feeds. Yup, you heard that right – he's steering clear of the digital hustle and bustle.

His reps have set the record straight, confirming to PEOPLE that Eastwood doesn't have any official social media accounts. Yep, despite the countless online pages claiming to be the real deal, Eastwood's staying off the grid.

But here's where it gets tricky. There's this one X account that's been playing mind games with Eastwood fans. See, it's got that fancy blue checkmark, making it look all official and legit. But hold your horses – turns out, that checkmark isn't the golden ticket it used to be.

Back in the day, that little blue badge meant you were the real deal. But thanks to Elon Musk's X Premium takeover, it's become as common as emojis in a text message. So, anyone with a subscription can slap on that badge and play pretend. Tricky, right? So, if you're ever on X and stumble upon a Clint Eastwood account, don't be fooled, it's just a digital doppelganger.

Clint Eastwood Makes Rare Appearance at Wildlife Conservation Event

Who says you need social media to make a splash? Clint Eastwood, the man of action both on and off the screen, knows a thing or two about using his voice for good.

Just last month, the ruggedly handsome Cry Macho star made a surprise appearance at the Reasons for Hope event, hosted by the Wildlife Conservation Network in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. And guess who he bumped shoulders with? None other than the legendary Dr. Jane Goodall herself on her epic 90th birthday tour.

Rocking a full-on beard and some snazzy blue pants, topped off with a colorful flannel jacket, Eastwood was the epitome of casual cool at the Sunset Center venue.

But here's the cherry on top: the whole shindig wasn't just about hobnobbing with Hollywood icons. Nope, it was all for a cause close to Eastwood's heart. The event raised the roof and funds for global youth environmental action through Dr. Goodall's Roots & Shoots program. Now that's what I call using your star power for something truly worthwhile.

Clint Eastwood Not a Fan of Selfies, Calls Them Pain in the Rear

Clint Eastwood, the man's got opinions, and he's not afraid to share 'em, even if it means ruffling a few feathers in the selfie-loving crowd.

During the promotion of his 2018 flick The 15:17 to Paris, Eastwood didn't hold back when it came to his thoughts on the whole selfie craze. In his trademark no-nonsense style, he declared snapping selfies with those pesky selfie sticks a "pain in the rear." Yup, he's not mincing words here!

In an interview with USA Today, he laid it out plain and simple: "I don't like selfie sticks and I don't like selfies. Period." Ouch, tell us how you really feel, Clint!

But hey, even the toughest cowboy in the Wild West can't escape the selfie madness entirely. During a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show back in 2016, Fallon pulled out a face-morphing app and dared Eastwood to take a selfie. At first, Clint wasn't having any of it, a resounding No was his initial response. But eventually, he caved in, snapping a pic and watching as the app did its thing.

His verdict? "Well, I've looked worse," he deadpanned. Classic Clint.

