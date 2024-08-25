What Would Have Disappointed Princess Diana More Than the Rift Between Prince William and Harry? Find out

Princess Diana was known as the "People’s Princess" for her work in humanitarian causes. Prince William has followed in his late mother's footsteps to continue her legacy of charity work.

However, he misses his mom and claims that she would have been disappointed by the modern scenario, which showcases homelessness in plenty of numbers. The Prince of Wales wanted Lady Diana to meet his wife, Kate Middleton, and his three children.

The former Princess of Wales was heavily involved in charitable work, including helping the poor. According to reports by The Mirror, Prince William has seen his mother working in the field and has continued to do good work by dedicating his time to helping the homeless.

The future monarch revealed, "My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness at quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did. I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it."

The Prince of Wales has closely studied the issue of homelessness and how it has been growing in modern times. A member of the royal family has also invested quite a lot in charities and organizations that help the public with basic needs. William has revealed that he wishes that, in the future, he would want his children to join him in humanitarian work.

According to reports from the Daily Express US, Prince William wrote on his public platforms, “In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organizations doing inspiring work to support those most in need, just as my mother did for me.”

His message further read that the prince not only wishes to work on the cause temporarily but also for years to come. He stated that he would shed “spotlight on this solvable issue not just today but in the months and years to come.”

In 2017, Prince William expressed his anger towards his brother for discussing Princess Diana in his interviews with the media. He had previously confided in his brother that they should not frequently mention their late mother.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 when her sons were 15 and 12 years old.

