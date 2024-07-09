Prince William's Documentary: Everything We Know So Far

Prince William is set to star in a new documentary series that will focus on a cause close to his heart rather than delving into royal life, as Prince Harry's documentary has. The heir apparent to the British throne will collaborate with an award-winning director to spotlight homelessness around the U.K. and the efforts of the Homewards program to end the crisis for good.

Here's everything we know about Prince William’s new documentary series:

Prince William’s documentary: Official title, release date and streaming

The Prince of Wales will be the subject of the new ITV documentary series, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. The series will air in two 60-minute episodes, focusing on the royal's efforts to help the homeless in the U.K. and his collaborations with other projects sharing the same goal, according to the Mirror.

It will air exclusively on ITV and ITVX in the autumn of this year. While an official release date has yet to be announced, the two-part docuseries is expected to premiere between September and November.

What will the documentary be about?

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will spotlight the first of the five-year Homewards program, right from its launch to the essential team of advocates and project leaders devising solutions to tackle homelessness in six specific locations: Sheffield, Aberdeen, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth, Bournemouth, Newport, and Northern Ireland.

The Homewards program, launched by the Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation in June 2023, aims to resolve the growing homelessness crisis in the country.

Who is involved in the documentary series?

The Duke of Cambridge has teamed up with BAFTA-winning director Leo Burley, known for The Real Mo Farah and My Dad, the Peace Deal, and Me. Mindhouse is producing the series, with Arron Fellows as the executive producer.

Director Burley reveals that the documentary features many people who never expected to experience homelessness and how they welcome Prince William’s new initiative to tackle the issue.

“From street homelessness in Newport to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield, and youth homelessness in Aberdeen, the documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today,” he said, according to a report by the Mirror.

What motivated Prince William to work on homelessness?

Prince William’s passion for eradicating homelessness stems from his early exposure to the issue. His mother, Princess Diana, often encouraged him and Prince Harry to visit homeless shelters, fostering their awareness of the crisis. This inspired Prince William's involvement with the homeless charitable organization, Centrepoint, where he serves as a patron.

In 2009, the royal and Centrepoint chief executive, Seyi Obakin, spent the night sleeping on the streets to raise awareness about homelessness. They were joined by the Prince’s private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton.

The experience was challenging, with little sleep and almost being run over by a sweeper. A spokesperson for St. James’ Palace later stated that the experience helped Prince William understand the complex issues leading to homelessness, such as drug abuse and mental health problems.

