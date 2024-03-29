Who Is Tanika Ray? All About Diddy’s Former Backup Dancer As She Talks About Avoiding Rapper ‘At All Costs’ Amid Recent Allegations

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Tanika Ray, a former backup dancer for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has revealed her decision to avoid him amid recent sexual abuse allegations. In an Instagram post, she shared her experience and addressed the challenges of speaking out. Ray emphasized the difficulty of reliving trauma and the desire for healing and safety. She highlighted the importance of prioritizing mental health and supporting victims. While facing accusations, Diddy has denied all claims, showing his innocence and defending his reputation.

"You know, we all have stories," Ray said in the clip. "Seriously, we all have stories. Mine is horrific, and only five people know it. And I probably will never tell it but it's since then I've been like, 'Yup.' And I'm also very intimately aware that if you tell your truth you become victimized over and over and over and over and over. And mind you, I then interviewed him many times." She added that she's 'got a lot of stories' because she's 'been in Hollywood for 25 years, maybe longer'.

"Maybe I'll write a book one day, but it just is so traumatizing that women just want to live everyday and feel safe," Ray added. "And when we revisit and revisit, we live in a state of victimhood, and nobody wants to live there. So for those who are

In the caption, Ray noted, "Women hold a lot in order to function every day in a man's world."

"Unfortch we can compartmentalize out pain and carry on," she wrote. "We utilize the experience as a lesson and move differently. If I told my story in 1996 then What?? I just knew to avoid him at all costs. Yes, I danced for him and kept my space. I was on the Vote or die airplane and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space. Nothing that is happening is surprising." she added.

Ray continued, "Ladies, keeping space to heal and move on is key. Gathering to incriminate is a goal. But in this wild world with a broke azz system, our healing is priority. Shame on all those men that let this continue. Shame on me, maybe for prioritizing my mental health, some would say. But after working in a place that snatches souls, mine is in tact and out of the light. I saved myself. Now, if someone needs me to pile on my story, give me a call. But I think Cassie got it!!" The "I'll Be Missing You" artist is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations.

Furthermore, in November 2023, Diddy's former partner, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, filed a significant lawsuit against him. She accused the music mogul of rape and sex trafficking spanning over ten years. In her complaint filed in New York, Ventura detailed a pattern of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking she endured, including an alleged rape in 2018 after attempting to end the relationship, along with multiple incidents of domestic violence.

Who is Tanika Ray?

Tanika Ray, an American entertainment reporter, was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Los Angeles, California. She is known for her expertise in pop culture and lifestyle.

Ray began her career as a professional dancer, performing with artists like Will Smith, the Backstreet Boys, and Aaliyah. Transitioning into acting, she appeared in various television shows such as The Wayans Bros., Living Single, and NYPD Blue, as well as music-oriented programs like Soul Train and Motown Live.

She gained recognition as the motion capture character "Cyber Lucy" on Wheel of Fortune 2000 and served as the official voice of CBS Saturday Mornings. Ray went on to host several TV shows, including Robotica, Lifetime Now, and Head2Toe.

In 2004, Ray became a correspondent for the entertainment show Extra, later hosting its weekend edition. She also hosted programs for TBS, the CW, and VH1, along with specials for TV Guide Network.

Ray has appeared as a guest panelist on various news programs and hosted HGTV's Design Star. In 2017, she rejoined Extra before departing two years later.

What other allegations are filed against Diddy and what does he say about them?

After settling Cassie Ventura's lawsuit, new allegations surfaced against Diddy, accusing him of abuse, sex trafficking, and gang rape. Diddy denied these claims, stating they were untrue and aimed at damaging his reputation. He vowed to fight for his name and family. In March 2024, federal agents raided his properties as part of an ongoing investigation.

In December, Diddy “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he wrote in the statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

