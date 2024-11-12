What's The Secret To JK Simmons's 28-Year Marriage to Michelle Schumacher? Whiplash Actor Reveals

J.K. Simmons has been married to his beloved wife, Michelle Schumacher, for 25 years and recently shared the secrets to their happy marriage. On Monday, November 11, the actor attended the New York City premiere of his upcoming film, Red One. During his appearance on the red carpet, he spoke with PEOPLE about the longevity and fulfillment of his married life.

“Be nice. Be on the nice list,” the 69-year-old actor said. “None of us do that all the time and it's still a work in progress with me, but try to listen, try to really listen,” he added. Simmons has been married to writer-director Schumacher since 1996 and shares son Joe, 25, and daughter Olivia, 22.

The couple met in 1991 after the latter joined the musical production of Peter Pan, which the actor was already a part of as Caption Hook. In a previous interview with the outlet, Simmons recalled swooning at the sight of Schumacher when he first saw her. He recalled leaving the parking lot in his rented car and seeing their “dance captain walking with this beautiful, petite blonde,” referring to his now-wife.

“I just tried my best not to be the idiot who's craning his neck leering at this beautiful young woman,” he added. The Juno actor recalled visiting Schumacher’s dressing room later to wish her good luck before their performance and caught himself in an embarrassing blunder on his way out.

“I knocked and [she said] ‘Come in.’ Like most dancers, she was dressed in her dance underwear,” he revealed. Although he tried to be “Mr. Cool” and wished her the best of luck, on his way out he badly stubbed his toe on the dressing room door and squealed like a “4-year-old.”

Despite the fumble, he managed to impress his now-wife, and gradually, his feelings were reciprocated. "Somehow, she still found me attractive,” he joked. Later, he found out that Schumacher developed a crush on him during their first meeting in the parking lot, the same as him.

“Much, much, much later, Michelle told me that she had said, ‘Oh, who's that?’ The dance captain had said, ‘Oh, that's J.K. He's straight. He's our Captain Hook,’ ” Simmons added.