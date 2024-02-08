Exciting news for the fans of Disney's Toy Story Franchise! The company's CEO Bob Iger has finally confirmed the Toy Story's fifth installment to be in 2026. The Toy Story franchise is one of the biggest animated series ever made, loved by fans worldwide.

Bob Iger with PIXAR announces Toy Story 5

The characters Woody, Buzz, and Jessie from these movies have inspired the creation of its spinoffs, theme park rides, games, and whatnot. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating Toy Story 5. Although there's not much information available yet, here's everything we know so far about the movie.

During Disney's quarterly earnings call, Bob Iger announced that Toy Story 5 has been confirmed. The movie will be made by PIXAR and distributed by Disney, continuing their successful collaboration.

Toy Story 5 was announced as part of Disney's plan to boost its brand, as the franchise previously made a collection of $3.1 billion. Although there's not much detail about the movie yet, it's expected to perform well at the box office. PIXAR aims to bring back beloved franchises like Toy Story to cinemas, ensuring they get the attention they deserve.

What will be the storyline of Toy Story 5?

The film's storyline remains a mystery, but it might explore new adventures for the toys. Many fans speculate it could involve Andy's kids or take the characters on a different journey altogether. There's also a possibility of connecting Toy Story 5 to the recent movie Lightyear, adding more depth to the storyline.

Advertisement

Is there a release date for Toy Story 5 yet?

As for the release date, nothing is confirmed yet, but it's expected to hit theaters sometime around late 2026. This timing would coincide with the 30th anniversary of the original Toy Story, making it a fitting celebration for fans. However, if issues arise, it could be as late as 2027 or 2028, so fans might need to wait a bit longer for the next installment in this beloved series.

Other upcoming Disney Movies announced

Advertisement

Apart from Toy Story 5, Bob Iger also announced installments of other fan-favorite Disney like:

Inside Out 2 - June 14, 2024

Moana 2 - November 27, 2024

Zootopia 2 - 2025

Toy Story 5 - 2026

Frozen 3 - 2026

Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates on Toy Story 5, and other Disney installments!