SZA On Her Emotional Speech At The Grammys: 'I Was Just Very Shocked And Very Confused'

The SOS singer had been on a streak! After being nominated nine times at the 66th Grammys, SZA finally lifted the little golden gramophone under the best R&B song-Snooze. Her emotional thank you speech was a culmination of a rollercoaster of emotions.

What did SZA’s emotional speech consist of?

The 34-year-old singer went running to the stage when she heard her name being announced for the R&B category. Gratitude is the element that is reflected fully in the Good Days singer’s speech. Shocked by her win, she took the stage and thanked everyone who helped her get there. In her speech, the Broken Clocks singer said, "It's the culmination of everything. Of the moments leading up to that, even Lizzo and not realizing what was happening and being lost. Then I saw her and I was like, 'Oh.' I was realizing what was happening.” The singer was busy changing at her own pace as she believed that none of her categories were up next for quite some time. As SZA thought about going back home, someone asked her to hurry and get back to her seat. The Hate You singer recalls, "Then a woman starts yelling, 'Run, run, run.' So I thought they were running me to my seat because they needed a camera shot of me or something, but they did not lead me to my seat. They led me to the stage."

What were the other things that made SZA’s speech an emotional memoir of the 66th Grammys?

The Normal Girl singer was finally just relieved as she let out a breath, being held in for a long time now.

She also mentioned Joni Mitchell and Stevie Wonder’s performance but not before adding, "I swear it was the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me prior, and I didn't think I'd survived it, but I can't believe I did. And I think that at all is a relief.” An overwhelmed SZA then choked on her tears as she signed off from the stage, SZA concluded, You don't really understand. I came really, really far and I can't believe this is happening and it feels very fake." The 2AM singer was nominated for SOS-her album that was out in 2022. More speeches and updates on the Grammys are still on their way! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

