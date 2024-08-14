When Kendall Jenner Faced Backlash for Her Wedding Guest Outfit; The Bride Responded Like THIS

Kendall Jenner has carved out a legacy for herself in the fashion sphere today but it wasn’t always a bed of roses. The supermodel became the subject of intense backlash in 2021 for her wedding guest outfit at pal and influencer Lauren Perez’s wedding.

Jenner, 28, pulled off a risqué black dress with diamond cutouts, which exposed her midriff and chest at odd angles. The statement outfit from Monot’s spring/summer 2022 collection escalated into a controversy. The Kardashians star’s fashion choice was brutally condemned by critics online as inappropriate for a wedding.

But the bride, Lauren Perez, was hardly bothered and even vouched for her best friend’s look, calling her “stunning” on social media. Months after the wedding, Perez, founder of skincare brand Anablue, shared a carousel of photos from her wedding reception, which reignited the discussion around Kendall Jenner’s Monot dress.

Hailing her wedding night as “the greatest night of 2021” in the caption, Perez wished her fans a happy new year in a December 31 post. Soon after, a user voiced support for Jenner’s dress and wrote, “If the bride herself doesn't gaf, why do you care? Relax."

The show of solidarity impressed Perez as she chimed in with praise for her bestie. "Tell ‘em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!" the influencer defended. Eventually, Jenner picked up on the note of appreciation and revealed that her dress was pre-approved for the wedding by the bride herself. “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding,” Jenner replied to Perez’s comment under the post.

The brief conversation was enough for the naysayers to back down, knowing Jenner’s outfit was okayed by Perez, as many speculated that the model was stealing her thunder. The comments have now been turned off for this particular post.

Nevertheless, the world couldn’t stop talking about Jenner’s dress. According to Business Insider, etiquette expert and former wedding coordinator Elaine Swann backed the jolt of criticism, saying the model “certainly made a mistake” and broke etiquette rules with her outfit choice. She insinuated that Jenner took the attention away from the bride and “stood out” from other guests at the wedding.

Lauren Perez tied the knot with David Waltzer in a private beach wedding in Miami in November 2021.

The Keeping with the Kardashians alum recently made headlines with another controversial fashion statement. Visiting Paris for the Vogue World: Paris Show, Jenner stepped out barefoot to the Louvre in June 2024.

She shared photos from her visit to the museum while boasting of a special late-night admission in the caption. Jenner wore an all-black ensemble with a coordinated black top and a long, flowy skirt. The model paired the look with her bare feet, skipping footwear for the night. "The Louvre at midnight," she wrote.

Her fans were not convinced by her stunt. One user wrote, “Barefoot in the Louvre? I think not,” while another critiqued, “I’m so thrown off by barefoot at the Louvre.”

Shoes or not, Jenner seemed to enjoy a lavish time at the Louvre Museum all by herself at midnight, admiring the works of artistic greats like Paolo Veronese and Leonardo Da Vinci.

