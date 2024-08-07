Is This All Worth It': Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Hardships of Modeling Career

Kendall Jenner, a model and television celebrity, has opened up about her personal problems and concerns in the competitive modeling world. Just like her sister Kylie Jenner, she has appeared in many major fashion shows and in the popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kendall, who lives a glamorous lifestyle and is very successful, said her journey till now has not been easy and has had a lot of challenges. On a recent episode of the podcast Anything Goes, hosted by Emma Chamberlain, she admitted that the pressure to perform in her career leaves her emotionally drained at times. She confessed that there have been nights where she has cried tears, had an emotional breakdown during the day, worked at night as per industry demand, and traveled most of the time.

During that conversation, she stated that she would not discuss the journey or say that it was the most difficult. "I think I've been extremely fortunate, but I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it's being overworked or not getting a job that I would've really loved to get," she added.



The 28-year-old model emphasized the loneliness she often feels while being away from home for extended periods. "It is very lonely," Kendall revealed. "I've had really dark nights where I've been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep."



"There's been a lot of definite moments where I'm like, 'What is going on, is this all worth it?'" Kendall confessed. "Something really crazy happens at home that I would love to be there for and I'm being told I can't be."



However, amidst these challenges, Kendall feel really grateful for all the opportunities that came her way. "It really is a beautiful thing to be able to travel the world the way I have," she acknowledged. "I've met a lot of amazing people. I feel very grateful for my experience."



Aside from her career problems, Kendall discussed her future desires. In a previous interview with Vogue, she indicated that she wants a long-term job and plans to establish a family someday.



"I dream, above all, of longevity, Even when I'm older. " Kendall shared. "I hope people will still think of me. I'd like to stay in the limelight as the years go by. I would love to have a family, become a mother, and have children."



Kendall Jenner's recent reflections on her mental health have been deeply sincere. In May 2024, during an interview with Vogue, Kendal spoke about dealing with emotions and anxiety. She also highlights the importance of mental health awareness.



"I don't see why I shouldn't be honest about it," Kendall admitted. "In my career right now, I feel really stable and really hopeful. But I've had a tough two months. I haven't been myself, and my friends see it. I'm more sad than usual. I'm way more anxious than usual."



She continued, "So I'm not going to sit here and act like everything's perfect. That's life — I'm always going to be in and out of those feelings."

Advertisement

Kendall has experienced both moments of success and times when things didn't go as planned. Despite facing challenges, she has stayed determined and kept going. Many people relate to her story because they admire what she has achieved and understand the tough choices and difficulties she has had to overcome to reach where she is today.

ALSO READ: 'It is Very Lonely': Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Had Her Own 'Set of Challenges' in the Modeling Industry