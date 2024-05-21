Chet Hanks Explains Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Beef To Dad Tom Hanks In Wholesome Conversation: Details HERE

Chet Hanks is breaking down the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef for Tom Hanks, and the conversation between the father-son duo is as wholesome as it gets.

On Monday, May 20, the Catch Me If You Can actor, 67, asked his son about the feud of the millennia between the two rap stars, and it looks like the 33-year-old musician was more than glad to help.

“Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” the Oscar winner asked Chet via text, and here's how the latter replied.

Chet Hanks explains Drake Vs. Lamar Discord to dad Tom Hanks

Chet shared a screenshot of the conversation with Tom on his Instagram stories in two parts due to his lengthy explanation.

“Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the Big 3 in rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, F*** the Big 3, it's just Big ME initiating the beef,” Chet began, before breaking down how Drake, 37, took jabs at Lamar’s “small feet” and the latter called the former a “dead beat dad” before a more maligning back and forth that included domestic violence allegations. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Chet continued his explanation, informing his father, “But literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drake’s diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drake’s entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another child that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false."

Advertisement

“Drake came back and was like, ‘hahaha I gotcho a** I had people give you false info to make you look stupid,” he elaborated.

To make his dad better understand the whole thing, Chet gave him a past example of the pair previously visiting the actor’s old school, as he wrote, “That was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts. Like if you heard it you would automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then drop him up and tell him ‘Towm Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast."

Tom, still needing help understanding the row between the two rap giants, innocently rejoined the conversation, saying, “Holy cow! These are fighting words,” before asking Chet “Who’s winning??”

“Did you not just read what I said,” Chet replied in response with multiple laughing emojis.

However, there seems to be a temporary ceasefire if not a permanent one between Lamar and Drake as it's been more than a week since the two have publicly traded insults.

On May 10, the CEO of Lamar’s Top Dawg Entertainment, Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith, declared the beef was done, tweeting, “This battle is over.” He also, for whatever reason, went on to call it “a win for the culture.”

Know Chet Hanks better — An Actor and a Musician

Chet Hanks, born Chester Marlon Hanks, is an American actor and musician, and the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

His film acting credits include Bratz, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Larry Crowne, Project X, Fantastic Four, and Greyhound.

On the TV side of the business, Hanks has appeared in Maron, Tales, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Atlanta, The Eric Andre Show, and more.

ALSO READ: Drake vs Kendrick Lamar: Is The Rap Beef Finally Over? Find Out