Wack 100 Comments About Tory Lanez and Meghan Thee Stallion's Drama

He has involved himself in the feud between Meghan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj by revisiting past legal issues. We are referring to the Tory Lanez shooting incident, where Wack 100’s comments might land him in trouble. Furthermore, Wack 100 claims ownership of the house now that Christian has returned to live with Blueface.

What did Wack 100 comment on Meghan Stallion?

Rapper Wack 100 expressed his opinion on the matter between Tory Lanez and Meghan Thee Stallion. Wack 100 stated in a conversation with Jason Lee Show that he believed Meghan might have been “intoxicated” to remember how the events took place on the night of the shooting. “She’s a liar, not a snitch. Oh, it’s f**ked up; the receipts are coming out one way or another,” he stated.

Rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years of confinement after being convicted of shooting rapper and musician Meghan Thee Stallion in 2023. He was found guilty of shooting Stallion in the foot at a party hosted by Kylie Jenner in July 2020. Meghan recently sat down with Women’s Health. She discussed the struggle of being a woman of color in the entertainment industry and the media scrutiny directed at her during the trial.

He was also found guilty of three other gun-related charges, discarding a firearm with negligence and committing an assault with a semi-automatic handgun. Meghan Thee Stallion reveals she endured “difficult times” following the Tory Lanez shooting in 2020, providing a fresh perspective on her healing process this week. Stallion told Women’s Health that as a Black woman, especially a darker Black woman, she feels pressured to endure hardships gracefully. “I am just a human.”

Meghan suffered during the lawsuit

Wack 100, or Cash Jones, is popularly known for managing rappers like The Game and Blueface. It is not the first time Jones has found himself in controversies. His comments on Nipsey Hussle’s death got him in a loop of trouble. He stated that the hip-hop legend got “what was coming to him.”. This comment offended the fans a lot.

Tory Lanez, in his defense, said that Stallion’s friend Kelsey Harris may have shot Meghan out of jealousy for her relationship with Tory. This case went public a few years ago, and since then, the entertainment industry has taken sides among the two rappers. 50 Cent initially took to Lanez’s side but later apologized to Stallion for claiming that Meghan lied about the shooting. Meghan has not responded to any of Wack 100’s comments.

Stallion remembered being treated inhumanely by many people for a significant period. “I sensed that everyone was accustomed to seeing me as the lively and joyful party girl. I observed individuals constructing me, breaking me down, and feeling perplexed about what they expected of me.”

The singer experienced intense depression after facing criticism, but she is preparing to release her third album and go on tour this summer. In January, during an interview with Good Morning America, she expressed that she has not had the opportunity to enjoy her activities outdoors in the summer since 2019, making this upcoming album release the first in a while to coincide with summer. “I want to provide the hotties with the Meghan Thee Stallion experience,” she told her fans.

